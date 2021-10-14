CoinShares to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) will hold a webcast on November 4, 2021 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 20, 2021. A detailed report and a press release announcing the results will be issued prior to market open on the CoinShares Reports Portal , and a broadcast discussing Q3 is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am ET/3:00 pm BST.

CoinShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoinShares Group)

The broadcast can be accessed online and via phone dial-in. To tune in live online, please register on the broadcast webpage here or a Youtube live stream on our CoinShares Youtube page with link and details to follow. To dial in via phone to the live broadcast, please refer to the information below listed under "Live Webcast Dial-In Details" and dial your preferred phone number. Once dialed in, please state the conference ID number and the operator will grant you access to the broadcast.

A recording of the webcast will be available online and via dial-in as well. The recording will be available on the webpage (same link as above) and the CoinShares Youtube approximately 2 hours following the live call. To access the recording via phone, please refer to the information listed below under "Replay of Webcast Dial-In Details." A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 6:00 pm BST (2:00 pm ET) on November 4, 2021.

Live Webcast Dial In Details:

Conference ID: 9963448

International/US/Canada: (Your country code) (929) 517-0909

Sweden: 085-661-9361

United Kingdom: 020-3107-0289

Replay of Webcast Dial-In Details

Conference ID: 9963448

International Number for US,Canada, Sweden, and UK: (Your country code) 404-537-3406

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS .

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jay Morakis

+1 646 859 5951

press@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB

+46 (0)8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinShares Group