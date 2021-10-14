NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today that Fidelity Bank will replace its entire self-service network with DN SeriesTM ATMs, upgrading to the latest technology. The new Windows® 10 compliant ATMs increase transaction security, enable customers to make larger cash deposits, and deliver both maximum efficiency and reduced transaction costs. This is especially important as more customers rely on ATMs as a source of safe, socially distanced banking services.

Fidelity Bank Upgrades Entire Self-Service Fleet with Diebold Nixdorf DN Series ATMs

Fidelity Bank is implementing DN AllConnect ServicesSM across its entire self-service channel. The comprehensive service provides increased uptime and includes, monitoring and event management, maintenance services, and security and software deployment. Every DN Series installed by Fidelity Bank features Diebold Nixdorf's ActivEdge card reader technology, the industry's most secure card reader with its long-edge design and encrypted moving read head, to supply premium anti-skimming defense for Fidelity Bank customers.

Steve McClure, senior vice president, at Fidelity Bank said: "By upgrading our older ATMs to DN Series, we can provide consumers with many new, self-service banking options and added security features. Diebold Nixdorf remains an essential partner in helping us bring our goals to life as we continue to prioritize branch efficiency and customer experience."

Diebold Nixdorf Advisory Services, a team of experienced banking professionals who help financial institutions develop and implement channel transformation initiatives, partnered with the bank to analyze its network. Advisory Services reviewed Fidelity Bank's branch network and transaction data to assist the bank in decreasing transaction costs. By assessing migration statistics, the team prioritized the busiest branch locations and deployed deposit automation in clusters to keep the user experience in the same area consistent.

Octavio Marquez, senior vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Our enhanced partnership with Fidelity Bank highlights our commitment to meeting the bank's unique needs by offering solutions tailored for its branch network. DN Series ATMs provide enhanced self-service capabilities, increased security features and, in turn, a more efficient consumer experience."

About Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of approximately $3.4 billion headquartered in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The Bank owns and operates 58 branches throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Learn more about Fidelity Bank at www.fidelitybanknc.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. They automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

