"Know Your Risk": HALO Diagnostics Encouraging Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in full swing, and men's and women's health leader HALO Diagnostics urges women to get screened regularly.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted regular or annual screenings. Breast cancer screenings declined 87% in April 2020 compared to 5-year averages for that month.1 Yet, 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually – and 8 out of 9 diagnosed have no family history of the disease. Early detection remains the best defense, experts say.

"Successful treatment and survival rates for breast cancer patients are dramatically affected by early detection," says Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics. He adds, "The 5-year survival rate is almost 100%."

Get Screened

HALO Diagnostics offers patients precision screenings at its HALO Breast Care Center in Chico, California, Silicon Valley MRI in Silicon Valley, Palms Imaging Center in Oxnard, California and at Precision Imaging Centers' four locations in and around Jacksonville, Florida.

Advanced Imaging includes:

Genius 3D Mammography: Approved by the FDA as the first (and only) 3D mammography, this screening detects 41% more invasive, metastatic cancers and reduces false positives by up to 40%.

Abbreviated breast MRI: Developed for women with dense breasts, this 10-minute, radiation-free exam detects breast cancer at an early stage – four times more than mammography. No breast compression is required.

Getting Diagnosed

Patients need follow-up tests when abnormalities are spotted during screening.

Breast ultrasound: Also called a sonogram, this test finds any benign conditions or to confirm that the breast tissue is normal.

Breast biopsy: When an ultrasound spots something suspicious, doctors may take a tissue sample to check for cancer.

Breast MRI: An MRI allows doctors to determine the extent of the disease.

About HALO Diagnostics

At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare, preventing, and conquering diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarker tests, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

HALO Diagnostics is a pioneer and recognized market leader in men's and women's health.

1 Degroff, A., Miller, J., Sharma, K., et al. COVID-19 impact on screening test volume through the National Breast and Cervical Cancer early detection program, January–June 2020, in the United States. Preventive Medicine. Published online June 30, 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106559

View original content:

SOURCE HALO Diagnostics