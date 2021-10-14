The photography and art exhibition tells the story of the world's most loved Princess through an intimate new lens. Bespoke art installations and larger than life images take guests on a stunning visual journey that is narrated by Diana's longest-standing Royal Photographer, who was there to capture every iconic, emotional, and powerful snapshot.

Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access Makes its US Debut The photography and art exhibition tells the story of the world's most loved Princess through an intimate new lens. Bespoke art installations and larger than life images take guests on a stunning visual journey that is narrated by Diana's longest-standing Royal Photographer, who was there to capture every iconic, emotional, and powerful snapshot.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever and SBX announce Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, will debut in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago this fall. For the first time, world famous Royal Photographers, Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir, will share collections of their original images and the intimate, never-before-told stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades working side by side with the iconic Princess and her family and will reveal what they witnessed first-hand, both in public and private moments.

Courtesy of Fever (PRNewsfoto/Fever)

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed people of her time. This breathtaking visual experience will bring guests closer to her than ever before, pairing vivid stories told by the Husseins with larger than life images and murals. Bespoke art installations from renowned multimedia artist, Pauline Loctin, have been developed exclusively for Accredited Access and are inspired by some of Diana's most famous moments.

Tickets officially go on sale on October 20th, and visitors can join the waitlist on October 14th to ensure that they are one of the first to see this highly anticipated event. Upon entering the exhibition, guests will be taken through an elaborate experience that features eight different themed sections: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations, Working Royals, Humanitarian and Unguarded. Each section will feature photography, art, artifacts, and first-hand accounts as told through the lenses of Anwar, Zak and Samir. These curations celebrate the life of Princess Diana in a comprehensive and deeply personal way.

Brought to life by experience creator, SBX, and Fever , the leading entertainment discovery platform, the exhibition highlights the touching stories behind each photo taken by the longest-standing, most famous Royal photographer and his sons for the first time in a COVID-safe, family-friendly immersive experience.

Tickets are available exclusively through Fever. Register for the waitlist to get exclusive access to the pre-sale.

Attendees must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

Exact locations include:

New York : Iconic New York City location, exact address to be announced

Chicago : Chicago , Oakbrook Center, 2000 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Los Angeles : Santa Monica Place, 315 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform and has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 60 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" with an expected 2 million guests this year, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "House of Spirits Cocktail Soirée" in multiple cities across the US.

Millions of monthly customers in the United States can attest to Fever providing quality content to those discovering their cities. Fever's platform sells tens of thousands of events every year, with a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 in the Apple App Store.

Fever is a US company with a team of over 750 people, currently present in more than 80 cities, with offices in vibrant locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney, London, Paris, or Madrid, and is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital and Accel among others.

About SBX

SBX Group has rapidly emerged as one of the most trusted names in sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Leveraging decades of industry experience, rich regional and cultural insights, and a full-service in-house team, SBX's mission is to create experiences that delight consumers. The firm focuses on producing events, building memorable brands, and representing top-tier talent, leaning on its robust creative and production capabilities. Recognized for its team's 360-degree knowledge of the industry landscape and its deep connections within it, SBX Group consistently delivers results that resonate across its global customer base.

SBX's recent experience creations include owned properties such as The Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, and bespoke activations for clients like Cirque du Soliel, Duke Basketball International Tour, and RiSE Festival. SBX maintains an international presence with outposts in Toronto, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

About Anwar Hussein:

From Kings of Rock and Roll to the Royal Family, Tanzania-born Anwar Hussein blazed a storied career with his photojournalist work beginning in his teens. He cut his teeth covering the refugees fleeing civil uprising in the Belgian Congo (later Zaire) for the United Nations. When Anwar and his camera arrived in England, his reputation for captivating naturalistic portraits of music legends that included Rod Stewart, Elton John, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, The Who, Bob Marley, The Bee Gees, and The Sex Pistols quickly established him as one of the most sought-after photographers of the 1960s. Hollywood called, and Anwar added to his portfolio photoshoots from films like The 24 Hours of Mans, Papillon, Tommy, the Bond movies, as well as stars like Steve McQueen. With his unique style and embracing his less restrictive style of reportage, Anwar was named Official Royal Photographer, capturing some of the Royal Family's most iconic images and historic moments. A new dynasty is born as Anwar's two sons, Zak and Samir, carry on the family tradition of entrancing the world with their eye for legacy and photographing the next generation of Royals and celebrities.

SBX

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fever