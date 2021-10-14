Richardson Sales Performance Unveils Innovative, Forward-thinking, Agile Sprint Selling Methodology

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance, the global leader in sales training and performance improvement, announced today the launch of the most innovative, forward-thinking sales methodology in the market: Sprint Selling™. Sprint Selling™ stands on the shoulders of two of the most powerful selling approaches ever to exist: Solution Selling and Consultative Selling. This new methodology distills more than 40 years of experience into a single effective program to increase win rates, reduce cycle time and drive revenue.

Richardson Sales Performance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Richardson Sales Performance)

Sprint Selling™ empowers sellers with the confidence to know what to do, when, how, and why. "At Richardson, we know the future of sales is constantly changing given the unpredictable and disruptive operating environment. Sprint Selling™ equips revenue teams with the forward-thinking, agile sales methodology necessary to get ahead of buyers' ever-changing needs, deliver continuous value throughout the buying journey and act quickly to win," said John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson Sales Performance. "The Sprint Selling™ methodology focuses on building seller agility, and teaches teams how to embrace change to develop a selling strategy that can move forward in short bursts or Sprints."

The Sprint Selling™ curriculum consists of the following programs: Sprint Selling™, Sprint Prospecting, Sprint Negotiations, Sprint Coaching, and Opportunity Review. All Sprint Selling programs are delivered as a part of a blended learning approach. It can be delivered virtually or in-person, and is supported by digital content on Richardson's Accelerate Sales Performance Platform and a suite of CRM-enabled workflow tools.

The development of Sprint Selling™ comes as a response to meet evolving customer needs amidst an increasingly uncertain unpredictable sales environment and fluctuating perceptions of value. To learn more about this modern and agile sales methodology and how your team might benefit, contact us at info@richardson.com.

About Richardson Sales Performance

Richardson Sales Performance is the global leader in sales training and performance improvement. For over 40 years, we have worked with the most inspiring sales organizations across industries and geographies. We drive accelerated growth by enabling agility in your sales team so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs and act quickly to win. From ensuring your sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping your sales team with the skills and agile approach that focuses on customer collaboration, we will guide your sales organization through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

Contact: Aleah Conlin

(215) 518- 0995

aconlin@slicecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richardson Sales Performance