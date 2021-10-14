Travel Advisory: Reminder - Border Measures Remain in Place for Travellers Entering or Returning to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On October 12, 2021, the United States announced that in November, they will begin allowing fully vaccinated travellers from Canada to enter the United States at land and ferry points of entry for discretionary (non-essential reasons), such as tourism.

The Canada Border Services Agency would like to remind travellers that border measures remain in place for travellers entering or returning to Canada and that they should get informed and understand their obligations as they make their travel plans.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada must complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using the free ArriveCAN (App or website) within 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Antigen tests, often called "rapid tests", are not accepted. Fully vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada continue to be subject to mandatory random testing on arrival.

For short trips, that are less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens, people registered under the Indian Act, permanent residents and protected persons travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-entry molecular test before they leave Canada. If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-entry molecular test in the United States.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada must continue to follow pre-arrival, arrival and Day-8 molecular COVID-19 testing requirements, and quarantine for 14 days.

Full details on the current measures in place for travellers entering or returning to Canada are available online: COVID-19: Travel, testing, quarantine and borders.

All questions about U.S. entry and health requirements, should be directed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

