Veteran Trial Lawyers from Fears Nachawati Law Firm Earn Repeat Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four trial lawyers from Dallas-based Fears Nachawati law firm have earned repeat honors from Texas Super Lawyers for their work representing plaintiffs in personal injury and mass tort litigation following a rigorous peer-review and selection process to compile the prestigious 2021 list.

Firm co-founder Majed Nachawati is recognized in the 2021 Super Lawyers list for his leadership in class action and mass tort litigation, while trial lawyers Darren McDowell and Patrick Luff are honored for their work on behalf of plaintiffs injured by defective products. Steven Schulte is noted for his personal injury work on behalf of plaintiffs.

The 2021 Super Lawyers recognition follows a year in which the firm has taken on high-profile leadership roles in major mass tort and multidistrict litigation involving individuals affected by cancer-causing paraquat and glyphosate-based herbicides, defective medical devices and catastrophic personal injury, as well as litigation on behalf of Texans who suffered property damage or were injured or killed during the winter-storm energy blackouts in February 2021.

Super Lawyers, published by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. Because of its rigorous selection process, Super Lawyers is one of the most respected guides to the U.S. legal sector. Each year, less than 5 percent of attorneys in Texas are named to the overall list, which is published in Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines.

Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Fears Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

