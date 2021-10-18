HiPhi X Super SUV Tops Domestic Premium EV Sales for September

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the monthly auto sales report released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, the new HiPhi X Super SUV was the No. 1 selling premium electric vehicle in China for the month of September. Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving company, Human Horizons Group Inc., the vehicle is equipped with both the latest in technological innovation and luxury comforts, creating a new segment of car, TECHLUXE®. This ranking marks the first time a domestic brand has led sales of premium electric vehicles in the country and is an affidavit of HiPhi X superior quality and unique driving experience.

“Starting from RMB 570,000, the HiPhi X falls under the premium electric vehicle segment, which is defined by selling price over RMB 500,000. For the month of September, sales of HiPhi X increased by 36.7% to 641 units, surpassing Porsche’s Taycan which sold 585 units.”

Starting from RMB 570,000, the HiPhi X falls under the premium electric vehicle segment, which is defined by selling price over RMB 500,000. For the month of September, sales of HiPhi X increased by 36.7% to 641 units, surpassing Porsche's Taycan which sold 585 units. This increase of sales secured HiPhi X as the most popular luxury electric vehicle in the country. Hongqi EHS-9 ranked third with 390 units, followed by Mercedes-Benz EQC' s 319 units, and Audi e-tron's 79 units.

In general, 1.582 million passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market, a 9.1% increase from August. New energy vehicles contributed most of the growth with an increase of 33.2% from the previous month to reach 334,000 units. The numbers show a continuous consumer preference shifting from traditional ICE to electrification.

Human Horizons Founder & CEO Ding Lei said of the latest result, "It is wonderful to see the market's continuous enthusiasm for our HiPhi X. Through a nationwide user community, we at Human Horizons are committed to providing a completely unique experience for our valued customers. It is also an honor to be the first Chinese luxury electric vehicle to top the chart. We would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey, and expect things to get even better from here."

Since the delivery of HiPhi X began in May, the vehicle has maintained a strong growth momentum month-over-month, with more than 2,000 vehicles in total sold nationwide. With four different trim levels on sale, including the six-seater Performance, Luxury, and Flagship, and the ultra-luxurious RMB 800,000 four-seater released in August, the HiPhi X has secured its place as the pinnacle of premium new energy intelligent vehicle in China.

HiPhi X has set a new standard for premium electric vehicles across the world and is a testament to China's leading vehicle design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium driving and entertaining experience, the vehicle also features all the luxury functions to create an entirely new segment of automobile, TECHLUXE®. Unique to HiPhi X, users are also able to actively play a role in the car's evolution through Human Horizons' design principle of "value defined through co-creation", which allows car owners to share their customization ideas across the user community.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HiPhi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Human Horizons