Kite Realty Group Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Harmony Biosciences Holdings & LendingTree to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE) in the S&P MidCap 400, LendingTree will replace Kite Realty Group Trust in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASD:HRMY) will replace Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 22. Kite Realty Group Trust is acquiring Retail Properties of America in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. LendingTree has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Oct 22, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Kite Realty Group Trust
KRG
Real Estate
Deletion
LendingTree
TREE
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Harmony Biosciences
HRMY
Health Care
Addition
LendingTree
TREE
Financials
Deletion
Retail Properties of America
RPAI
Real Estate
Deletion
Kite Realty Group Trust
KRG
Real Estate
