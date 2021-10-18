Kulicke & Soffa Raises Quarterly Dividend by 21%

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, representing a $0.03 increase over its most recent dividend payable on October 12, 2021. The dividend payment will be made on January 10, 2022 to holders of record as of December 23, 2021.

"We recently highlighted a very promising business outlook during our Investor Day on September 23rd reinforcing our commitment to a long-term and growing dividend payout. Today we are following through with that commitment with our second sequential dividend increase," stated Fusen Chen, President and CEO.

K&S most recently raised its quarterly dividend by $0.02, prior to the December 24, 2020 record date. In addition to providing investors with a consistent return, through its growing dividend program, the Company continues to actively repurchase shares through its opportunistic share repurchase program. During the first two weeks of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased $3.6 million in open market share repurchases.

