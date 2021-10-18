Ossia Hosts 5th Annual Imagine Conference to Showcase Advancements and Progress in Wireless Power

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company that created Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it will host the fifth annual wireless power conference, called Imagine, on October 20, 2021, from 9am to 12pm PDT.

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

Traditionally an in-person event in Washington state, this is the second year the conference will be held virtually, and leaders in wireless power from around the world have been invited to attend. It will also be recorded for those professionals who are in other time zones.

The conference covers Cota Real Wireless Power evolution and deployments, future wireless power planning, industry-leading business case studies, and vertical market deep-dives. Hatem Zeine, the co-founder, CTO and President of Ossia will showcase Ossia's vision for wireless power.

"We believe that Cota is the only wireless power solution that efficiently and cost effectively fulfils the energy needs of the latest and upcoming smart devices, including sensors and IoT. But technology alone isn't going to change the world. It takes an ecosystem of forward-thinkers to make it happen. That's why we continue to make the effort to host the annual Imagine conference," says Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO.

The conference will feature three use case presentations from Ossia partners. The first is from Sensata Technologies, a global industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions with operations in 13 countries, including China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia.

The second Ossia partner presentation is from Marubun. According to Marubun's CEO, the company is "committed to contributing to society with cutting-edge technologies and outstanding services as it explores new possibilities with a forward-looking spirit."1

The final wireless power partner presentation is from Toyoda Gosei, a leading global manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive components, safety systems, and LEDs. These presentations will showcase how wireless power is being used in real-world applications, and how it is changing the way we do business.

Attendees will also enjoy two expert panel discussions on the state of wireless power and wireless power in IoT, and attend a live Q&A session with Ossia's executive team.

"Our intention with this event is to grow the global wireless power ecosystem with like-minded peers who are driving innovation through Ossia. Every year, we meet some brilliant people with truly world-changing ideas on how to leverage our wireless power technology," says Stovall. "I'm really looking forward to how our community is envisioning a world without wires or batteries or the need to 'charge.'"

As of the date of this publication, Ossia is still accepting registration requests . The event is free.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng@ossia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ossia