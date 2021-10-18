Parus Files Second Patent Lawsuit Against Samsung for Infringement of its Proprietary Voice-Browsing and Device Control Technology

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc. , a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today that it has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Samsung infringes on Parus' patents for voice-browsing and device control technology. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705, U.S. Patent No. 8,185,402, and U.S Patent No. 7,386,455. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Samsung for all of its infringing sales. The lawsuit asserts that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that the defendant be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus' attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the Parus Patents.

This is the second lawsuit Parus has filed against Samsung relating to its use of Parus' voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. The '431 and '084 Patents are asserted in the district court cases against Apple, Google, and Samsung (6-19-cv-00432, 6-19-vc-00433, 6-19-vc-00438) in the Western District of Texas and the case against LG (3-20-cv-05896) in the Northern District of California, all initially filed in 2019. These district court cases have been stayed pending the results of various IPRs. Parus also has asserted different patents in other district court cases currently pending in the Western District of Texas against Microsoft, Apple and Google.

"Parus has a responsibility to its customers and shareholders to protect the investments Parus has made in its innovative technologies. Parus intends to vigorously defend its valuable patent portfolio and other intellectual property," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to presenting our case in court and prevailing in this matter."

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive, and Obai. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

