HiMS Announced As Bronze Partner For 2021-2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) as a bronze-level partner for the 2021-2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series. Aiming to help provider organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage, HiMS and OPEN MINDS will collaborate on a series of educational pieces focusing on data-driven decision making and interoperability in electronic health records reporting. The first of these, is set to release in early 2022.

"HiMS is dedicated to transforming the integrated health care experience one end user at a time and OPEN MINDS provides an ideal platform for us to continue executing on this mission," said Khalid Al-Maskari, founder and CEO of HiMS. "Our intelligent approach to electronic health records put us in a unique position to share our hard-won knowledge and become a valuable resource to the industry."

"We are delighted to have HiMS become part of the OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series," said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS. "I'm pleased to announce this exciting partnership, particularly as the behavioral health market continues to transform and rely on integrated care and electronic health record solutions for improved outcomes."

As part of the bronze-level collaboration, HiMS is an underwriting sponsor of five OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes taking place across 2021 and 2022, including:

OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 23-26, 2021 , virtual and Newport Beach, California: http://management.openminds.com/ The 2021Management Best Practices Institute,, virtual and Newport Beach, California:

OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, September 20-24, 2021 , virtual and Gettysburg , Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/ The 2021Executive Leadership Retreat,, virtual and, Pennsylvania:

OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, October 25-27, 2021 , virtual and Las Vegas , Nevada: https://technology.openminds.com/ The 2021Technology & Analytics Institute,, virtual and, Nevada:

OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 15-17 , 2022: https://performance.openminds.com/ The 2022Performance Management Institute,, 2022:

OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 14-17, 2021 , virtual and New Orleans , Louisiana: https://strategy.openminds.com/ The 2022Strategy & Innovation Institute,, virtual and, Louisiana:

About HiMS

Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) is a national company headquartered in Tucson, Arizona that designs Electronic Health Records (EHR) software to transform the integrated health care experience. HiMS creates innovative solutions that lead to better outcomes, lower costs and higher-quality care. The company sets itself apart from its competitors by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to -iImprove clinical documentation and decision support. More information is available at https://hmsfirst.com/

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

