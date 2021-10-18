Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Concludes Visit to Washington, DC Meets with US Secretary of State and Israeli Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has concluded an official visit to the United States of America, during which he deliberated with key US statesmen and officials the prospects of consolidating the increasingly fruitful partnership between the two friendly nations.

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zayed’s during the Trilateral Press Availability. Hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The UAE top diplomat's visit to the States set an example for joint action between allies to reinforce regional peace and stability in a way that would help meet the aspirations of the nations of the region.

Sheikh Abdullah during the visit met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the meeting resulted in the announcement of two trilateral working groups; the first on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-US relations have been steadily and significantly growing over the past period and culminated in a privileged and fruitful partnership, noting that the UAE values tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

For his part, the US top diplomat commended the strategic relations between the two nations and their importance in underpinning peaceful coexistence in the region.

He pointed out that the normalization of ties between Arab nations and Israel will contribute to achieving stability in the region. "We are working together for delivering a bright future for the peoples of the region," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the members of the American-Jewish Committee and discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and their role in underpinning the pillars of peace and stability in the region.

The meeting covered the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and its key role in forging sustainable solutions conducive to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed with him the efforts made by the two nations to help establish peace and stability in the region.

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias and discussed a number of issues of interest, including the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and commended the growth of the UAE- Greece strategic relations.

Lamiyae Jbari

ljbari@uaeembassy-usa.org

202 243 2464

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates