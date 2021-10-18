USANA CoQ10 Supplement Earns Another Seal of Approval for Purity

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, proudly announces that its Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplement — CoQuinone 30 — has received the prestigious seal of approval for purity and label accuracy from third-party tester ConsumerLab.com. CoQuinone 30 has received a seal of approval each time the product has been tested by ConsumerLab.com.

"Our goal at USANA is to always provide our customers the highest-quality, most-trusted supplements on the market," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Receiving third-party validation for our outstanding supplements gives our customers satisfaction the products they're taking are second to none. Earning a ConsumerLab.com seal of approval for our CoQuinone 30 supplement every time it is tested is not only remarkable, but it's also further proof of the care and effort behind USANA's product formulation and manufacturing."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products. To be awarded a seal of approval, USANA's CoQuinone 30 supplement had to contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of CoQ10.

"USANA's CoQuinone 30 contains an optimal combination of CoQ10 and the powerful antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid to make it even more effective than CoQ10 alone," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "They work together to energize your cells while supporting healthy muscle, nerve, and cardiovascular function."*

Along with CoQuinone 30, several other USANA supplements are currently certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega, Procosa, USANA Probiotic, USANA CellSentials, USANA Digestive Enzyme, Pure Rest, and Visionex.

