Beyond20 Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond20, a leading transformation accelerator for federal and commercial clients worldwide, today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for Development (CMMI-DEV) and Services (CMMI-SVC) in its Technology Implementation and Services division. CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology whose benchmark assessments serve as differentiators for potential clients as they seek new partnerships. The appraisal was performed by a lead auditor at DQS Inc.

"This milestone achievement exemplifies Beyond20's ongoing commitment to transforming and continually improving our technology-enabled development and service solutions," said Lauren Foiles, Executive Director at Beyond20. "By holding ourselves to the highest quality standards, we continue to prioritize our dedication to changing work life for our clients by enabling them to solve their toughest problems and accelerate transformation. True to the Beyond20 name, this benchmark embodies our focus on the 80% of mission critical IT failures attributed to people and process."

The maturity level 3 appraisal indicates the organization is performing at a level wherein processes are well categorized and understood, and are described as standards, procedures, tools, and methods. This set of standard processes is established and improved over time.

CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV) is focused primarily on the improved processes and performance in the development quality products and services, while CMMI Service (CMMI-SVC) is focused on the performance of service delivery. When taken together, these development and service models ensure that customer experience, reduced costs, exceptional quality, and a dedication to continual improvement are not only highly regarded but executed at every level of the organization.

About Beyond20:

Beyond20 is a transformation accelerator for government and its industry partners. We integrate training, software, and consulting into targeted solutions that evolve our clients' IT and program management skills. The result is clients who can perform more effectively, deliver more value, and keep pace with demand. With core practice areas in IT Service Management, Data Governance, Cyber Security, Project Management, and Agile Transformation, Beyond20 offers a comprehensive range of solutions to support our clients through training, advisory services, and technology platforms. Beyond20 supports core partnerships with ServiceNow, Cherwell Software, OpsRamp, BeyondTrust, and Microsoft. Our client list includes over 25% of the 2021 Fortune100, as well as over 90 Federal Agencies.

