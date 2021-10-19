Community Access National Network Releases Policy Report on 340 Drug Pricing Program A Patient's Guide to 340B: Why the Program Matters to You

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1992, Congress struck a deal with pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand access to care and medication for more patients: If pharmaceutical manufacturers wanted to be included in Medicaid's coverage, they'd have to offer their products to outpatient entities serving low-income patients at a discount. The idea was brilliantly simple; drug manufacturers could have a guaranteed income from participation in the Medicaid program, and "covered entities" could have guaranteed access to discounted medications. Congress set-up a payment system by way of rebates, affording healthcare providers a way to fund much-needed care to patients who could not otherwise afford it.

This payment program is little known but, now it is significantly large. It is the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

