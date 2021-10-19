Highly Anticipated Film Adaptation Of Bestselling Novel 'REDEEMING LOVE' Set For January 21, 2022 Release

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nthibah Pictures, Mission Pictures and Pinnacle Peak Pictures announce the release date of the highly-anticipated film REDEEMING LOVE, distributed by Universal Pictures in U.S. and Canadian theaters for January 21, 2022. Directed by D.J. Caruso (xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE), it stars Abigail Cowen ("Fate: The Winx Saga," "Sabrina"), Tom Lewis (GENTLEMAN JACK), Logan Marshall Green (UPGRADE, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS), Famke Janssen (X-MEN, TAKEN), Nina Dobrev (xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE, VAMPIRE DIARIES) and Eric Dane ("Euphoria," "Grey's Anatomy," THE LAST SHIP, X-MEN). REDEEMING LOVE'S official trailer and key art are released as the anticipation increases amongst millions of fans.

Redeeming Love Film Official Key Art (Universal Pictures)

View the trailer here.

The film is based on the novel Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers, which has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for over 15 years and has been published in more than 30 languages. Francine Rivers, the New York Times bestselling author of over 30 books, worked with director D.J. Caruso for the screenplay to ensure the beloved story stayed true to its roots.

In the lead role of "Angel" is the multi-talented actress Abigail Cowen, one of Hollywood's rising stars, who headlines the popular Netflix original series "Fate: The Winx Saga." Cowen was immediately drawn to Angel's character after reading the script. "Angel is an incredibly complex character who, after suffering a lifetime of abuse, empowered by love, claws her way out of a world of human trafficking and into a place of triumph. It is a very inspiring and timeless story."

REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can't heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world.

"The story is still as relevant today as it was 30 years ago," said "Euphoria" star Eric Dane. "It is a story that portrays the battle of light versus dark with unlikely redemption waiting for you at the end."

Director D.J. Caruso's work encompasses a variety of film genres including thriller (DISTURBIA), drama (STANDING UP), and action (I AM NUMBER FOUR) as well as episodic television such as "The Shield," "Over There," "Smallville," and "Dark Angel". His action thriller xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE starring Vin Diesel grossed $347 million globally.

"I fell in love with the characters in this story after my wife introduced me to the novel," said director D.J. Caruso. "It presented me with a rich tapestry of complex characters and outstanding visual opportunities, all wrapped in an epic love story that transcends generations."

REDEEMING LOVE was produced by Cindy Bond through her Mission Pictures International label; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, through their Nthibah Pictures production banner; and Michael Scott, and Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Vlokkie Gordon of Advantage Entertainment.. Francine Rivers serves as an executive producer and screenplay writer, alongside director D.J. Caruso.

SOURCE Pinnacle Peak Pictures; Mission Pictures; Nthibah Pictures