Indellient Inc. Announces Appointment of New Partners

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Indellient Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharyl Jones and Ricky Panchal as our newest partners. This is a key part of our rapid growth strategy, building on our history of rapid expansion that drove our recognition by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's fastest growing companies. "Our investments in cloud technologies, including native cloud development, DevOps, data analytics, data science and user experience design have fueled exceptional growth for our team as the economy rockets out of the pandemic," said Adam Caromicoli, Indellient President. "Ricky Panchal and Sharyl Jones are two of the team members who have played key roles in building our service practices in these exciting fields, and this announcement is a reflection of our confidence in their continued contributions to our future growth."

Ricky Panchal joined Indellient in 2015 as a Technical Project Manager and since that time has subsequently held roles of Project Management Office (PMO) Manager and Director. His achievements with Indellient include key roles in building relationships with our enterprise clients and leading the effort to build the PMO team and operating guidelines. Ricky holds a Bachelor of Software Engineering degree from McMaster University.

Sharyl Jones joined Indellient in 2017 as a Technical Project Manager within our Project Management Office. In 2019 Sharyl made the bold step into the role of Service and Customer Success Manager for the growing DevOps service team. Sharyl helped build relationships with clients that enabled the strong and continued growth of this industry leading team of DevOps service professionals. Over that time, Sharyl was promoted to her current position as Director of DevOps. Sharyl holds a Bachelor of Science in Honours Computing and Computer Electronics from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Indellient

Indellient empowers clients to meet and exceed their critical technology and business objectives. We are part of today's fastest-growing areas in the IT industry: cloud computing, DevOps, data analytics, machine learning and application development. Anticipating trends, shaping data and optimizing systems are all part of meeting customer expectations in our digital world. At Indellient, we partner with our clients to drive real innovation – helping them transform and grow their business.

