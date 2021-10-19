LA Auto Show Announces "THE ZEVAS" Finalists

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, today announced the finalists for its inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards program—THE ZEVAS™—powered by Electrify America. Enthusiasts, influencers, and shoppers from Los Angeles and beyond are invited to pick a winner from the pool of finalists chosen by the public earlier this month. The final round of voting will be open from Monday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 4; to vote, visit http://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

Twenty-seven finalists were chosen from more than 90 qualifying zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) that meet California's standards and are available for purchase or pre-order. Both legacy and startup brands captured public interest in this year's ZEVAS, as represented by the finalists in nine categories:

Compact: Aptera Motors Aptera, BMW i3, Hyundai KONA Electric

Coupe: Alpha Motor Company ACE™ Coupe, ElectraMeccanica eRoadster, Polestar 1

Crossover ( $50,000 and below): Alpha Motor Company Electric JAX™, Fisker Ocean, Ford Mustang Mach-E

Crossover (above $50,000 ): Kia EV6, Tesla Model X, Tesla Model Y

Hatchback/Van/Wagon: Audi e-tron Sportback, Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, Faraday Future FF91

Sedan ( $60,000 and below): BMW i4, Polestar 2, Tesla Model 3

Sedan (above $60,000 ): Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S

Sport Utility Vehicle: Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Mullen Five, Rivian R1S

Truck: Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck

The final round of voting for THE ZEVAS will be open Monday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 4. Voters may vote for one vehicle per category. Winners will be announced on Nov. 16 and will be honored along with finalists and nominees on Nov. 17 at AutoMobility LA—LA Auto Show's media and industry days—at a special ZEVAS reception hosted by Alex Guberman, creator, and host of E for Electric, a YouTube channel dedicated to electric cars. The public will be able to see and test drive many of the finalists and winners of THE ZEVAS during the 2021 LA Auto Show—taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 19-28.

"The only vehicle awards program of its kind, THE ZEVAS have already exceeded our expectations thanks to the support of Electrify America and our automotive partners around the world," said Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show. "It's clear that LA Auto Show's massive community of enthusiasts and shoppers are really invested in voting for their favorite ZEVs. We are so excited for this final phase of voting and to reveal the winners on Nov. 16."

In addition to powering THE ZEVAS, Electrify America will be electrifying LA Auto Show's all-new indoor test track for visitors to experience and compare electric vehicles side-by-side in one convenient place. The 55,000-square-foot course will be housed within South Hall alongside the exhibits of many new and returning automotive brands.

Tickets to 2021 LA Auto Show are now available for purchase at http://laautoshow.com/tickets.

To vote for and learn more about THE ZEVAS, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

For additional information about 2021 AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Vaccination cards or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of arriving onsite at the Los Angeles Convention Center along with masks will be required for entrance to the show. Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite. To learn more about the LA Auto Show's safety protocols, please visit: https://laautoshow.com/health_and_safety/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

