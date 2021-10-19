Last Chance for First Responders to Enter California Casualty's 2021 Work Hard/Play Hard 5.11 Gear and a Liberty Safe Giveaway

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Casualty's 2021 Work Hard/Play Hard "Safe and Secure" giveaway will come to a close on October 29th. Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement have only 10 days left to enter for their chance to win a prize package of 5.11 gear and funds to purchase their own Liberty Safe.

California Casualty, the auto and home insurance program endorsed byvpublic safety groups across America, is giving three lucky First Responders funds for a brand new LIBERTY SAFE and over $1,000 of 5.11 GEAR.

Interested public safety professionals and volunteers must enter at www.Contest4Heroes.com before end-of-day October 29, 2021.

The 2021 Work Hard/Play Hard "Safe and Secure" promotion will award three lucky first responders each $2,250 towards the purchase of a Liberty Safe and a collection of 5.11® merchandise valued over $1,000.

California Casualty launched the Work Hard/Play Hard contest over 10 years ago in an effort to thank First Responders for all that they have done and continue to do for the communities they serve.

Previous Work Hard/Play Hard winners include an Oregon Police officer, Colorado Sheriff's captain, Firefighters from California, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a California Highway Patrolman, and most recently an Oregon volunteer firefighter. Past prizes include ATVs, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash.

Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement officers must enter at www.Contest4Heroes.com before the deadline on October 29, 2021. Winners will be announced in November 2021.

"First responders do the hard work keeping our communities safe," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "We owe the dedicated professionals who protect our communities this thank you for all that they do."

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, California with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides public safety employees and volunteers across the country auto and home insurance with special rates, generous discounts and unique benefits not available to the general public. Learn more about California Casualty at www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

*5.11 and Liberty Safe do not endorse or sponsor this promotion

Contact: Robin Freese

719.532.8440, rfreese@calcas.com

