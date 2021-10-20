Building on four decades of success, the industry's leading tradeshow will have a new look and feel in 2022.

OPEI launches Equip Exposition, opens new offices in Louisville Building on four decades of success, the industry's leading tradeshow will have a new look and feel in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) announces that GIE+EXPO will rebrand and relaunch in 2022 as Equip Exposition, evolving the industry's largest tradeshow and starting a new chapter for the event while reinvesting in its host city.

Concurrent with the launch of Equip Exposition, the OPEI Board of Directors and OPEI President Kris Kiser, joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Michael Berry, and other invited guests, cut the ribbon on new show offices on Main Street in Louisville on October 19, 2021.

"Equip Exposition is where the landscape changes," said Kris Kiser

"We're excited to announce this evolution of our industry-leading tradeshow," said Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. "The opening of our new office shows the investment our industry has in the event and in its long-standing location of Louisville. With OPEI bringing the management of the show wholly under the association's umbrella, it was time to re-envision the event while honoring its long history."

Concurrent with the launch of Equip Exposition, the OPEI Board of Directors and Kiser, joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Michael Berry, and other invited guests, cut the ribbon on new show offices on Main Street Tuesday night. Equip Exposition will bring on veteran show management staff and Karen Williams, longtime head of Louisville Tourism, as Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Development.

Plans are already underway to expand education opportunities and enhance the attendee and exhibitor experience in Louisville:

Trace Adkins will headline the concert series

David Feherty will give the opening keynote

Landscape Management magazine, Bob Clements International, and the Professional Grounds Management Society will host a series of educational workshops

The TurfMutt Foundation will launch the first-ever Mulligan's 5K and Fun Run in downtown Louisville

"Equip Exposition is where the landscape changes, and is the place for landscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors, and manufacturers to connect, learn, and grow," Kiser said. "The tradeshow remains the best place to connect with your peers, network, and gain a competitive business edge. We're excited to evolve the show, and can't wait to see you in Louisville October 19-21 next year."

In 2019, the trade show was the 6th largest in the United States according to the Gold 100. It attracts more than 20,000 attendees hailing from all 50 U.S. states and 54 countries. The show has an economic impact on Louisville of more than $20 million, has 20-plus acres of newly renovated outdoor demonstration areas, and more than a thousand exhibits. It co-locates with Hardscape North America.

The OPEI Board of Directors includes:

Chair, Tom Duncan , Executive Board Member, Positec USA , Inc.

Vice Chair, Joe Wright , President and CEO, Excel Industries, Inc.

Secretary/Treasurer, Brian Melka , Group President — Power, Kohler Co.

Immediate Past Chair, Rick Olson , Chairman and CEO, The Toro Company

Equip Exposition Show Chairman, Dan Ariens , Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company

Mike Clancy , CEO, Chervon North America

Tim Dorsey , President, Echo Incorporated

Peter Hampton , President and CEO, Active Exhaust Corporation

Robert McCutcheon , President, Husqvarna North America

Rob Moll , CEO, MTD

Lee Sowell , President, Outdoor Products, Techtronic Industries Power Equipment

David Thorne , Vice President, Turf & Compact Utility Business Unit, John Deere

Will Walton, III , Business Unit Head, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment

Media contacts:

Ami Neiberger-Miller, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) Board of Directors and staff are pictured. OPEI announces that GIE+EXPO will rebrand and relaunch in 2022 as Equip Exposition, evolving the industry’s largest tradeshow and starting a new chapter for the event while reinvesting in its host city, Louisville, Kentucky.

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI is managing partner of GIE+EXPO, the green industry and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces. (PRNewsfoto/OPEI)

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) announces that GIE+EXPO will rebrand and relaunch in 2022 as Equip Exposition, evolving the industry’s largest tradeshow and starting a new chapter for the event while reinvesting in its host city, Louisville, Kentucky.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)