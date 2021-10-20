Top Travel Insurance Questions Answered as Americans Consider Holiday Plans

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health officials are giving fully vaccinated Americans the go-ahead to gather for the holidays. As US travelers set their 2021 holiday plans, InsureMyTrip Product Expert, Meghan Walch, is answering the most frequently asked questions.

The vast majority of questions are about the pandemic and what travel insurance will cover. In fact, of those researching Cancel For Any Reason coverage (CFAR) on InsureMyTrip.com between August 10, 2021 – October 14, 2021:

86 percent are concerned about needing to cancel a trip due to travel changes around Covid-19 restrictions

61 percent are concerned about needing to cancel due to fear of contracting Covid-19

While Covid-19 remains a top concern for would-be travelers, Walch offers expert responses for the top questions received by the InsureMyTrip Customer Care Center:

Top Travel Insurance Questions For Holiday Travelers

Q: Does InsureMyTrip have policies that cover a required quarantine if I contract Covid-19 during a trip?

A: The short answer is "yes". A physician ordered quarantine may be covered by travel insurance. Comprehensive plans can help to reimburse you for additional accommodations if you are required by a physician to quarantine during a trip.

Quarantine would need to be listed as a covered reason in a policy under Travel Delay and Trip Interruption coverage. It is also important to understand how "quarantine" is defined in a policy, the coverage limits provided, and if it will cover certain situations such as self-isolation or stay-at-home orders.

Q: What happens if a county closes during a trip?

A: A country closing prior to departure is not a covered reason under general Trip Cancellation coverage. A policy with optional Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) may be the only way to have any coverage in the event you need to cancel your trip for this reason. CFAR may allow you the most flexibility if canceling at least two days before you leave for a trip due to something other than a covered reason listed in the policy. If borders and/or the country close while you are there, it may be best to seek help from the US embassy at your location and contact the assistance service provider listed on your policy. They may be able to help you arrange emergency transportation (although at your own expense) back home.

Q: Who qualifies for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage?

A: There are several eligibility requirements for CFAR protection. They may require travelers to insure 100% of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs. CFAR coverage must be purchased as part of a comprehensive travel insurance plan, within 10-21 days after making the initial trip payment/deposit. InsureMyTrip has a new tool that makes it easier for travelers to find out if they are eligible for CFAR. (see below for more information on CFAR)

Q: What happens if I contract a breakthrough Covid-19 infection on a trip?

A: Providers offering comprehensive travel insurance plans on InsureMyTrip.com may cover Covid-19 like any other covered, unforeseen illness. So, if you contract Covid-19 before a trip and a physician confirms you are unable to travel, you may have coverage to cancel your trip.

If you become ill while on your trip, there may be coverage if you need to interrupt your trip. Again, you would need proof from a doctor.

Also, emergency medical benefits may be available to help reimburse expenses if you see a doctor or need to be hospitalized related to COVID-19. In all cases, your policy would have to be purchased prior to any covered issues becoming known.

Travelers can contact InsureMyTrip at 1-800-487-4722 to reach a travel insurance expert.

Covid-19 Coverage Tool

Since Covid-19 is top of mind for travelers this holiday season, InsureMyTrip is offering new technology to help put their minds at ease.

A Covid-19 recommendation tool that has been added to InsureMyTrip's quote process. Once travel insurance recommendations pop up, travelers can click on the "Top picks for Covid-19" button and find all the plans that address pandemic-related travel concerns.

MORE: COVID-19 & Travel Insurance Information Hub

Cancel for Any Reason Coverage:

Cancel For Any Reason (also known as: CFAR) is an optional upgrade. CFAR offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover Covid-19 travel fear. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically 50% - 75% of the insured prepaid non-refundable trip cost if all eligibility requirements are met (available in most states).

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

