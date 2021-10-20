United Road Introduces Guaranteed Pay Benefit for Company Drivers, Gives Drivers Income Security, Pay They Can Count On

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Anderson, President and CEO of United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle transport logistics in North America, today announced the expansion of its Guaranteed Pay Benefit to all company drivers: first year, tenured and rehires. Guaranteed Pay gives drivers a level of financial assurance and security with the knowledge that they can count on a consistent level of pay. Guaranteed Pay is one way the company can support its professional drivers who are key to United Road's ability to deliver for its customers often through all kinds of weather and adverse conditions.

The Guaranteed Pay Benefit is a key element in United Road's strategy to attract, train and retain professional car haulers in particular in their first year of driving. See details at Careers I United Road.

Guaranteed Pay gives United Road drivers peace of mind, a safety net they can count on each pay cycle.

"Our drivers haul in all kinds of weather including through and around hurricanes, construction zones, under challenging circumstances — from the pandemic to the chip shortage," said Anderson in a letter this week to company drivers. "We recognize that many elements of carhauling are out of a driver's control including the variability of earnings. Guaranteed Pay is a mind-easing benefit, a safety net that can help mitigate the downswings of pay volatility."

While drivers can and do earn more bi-weekly than the Guaranteed Pay levels, drivers have the peace of mind of knowing that they have a guaranteed income, consistent pay that they can count on each pay cycle.

For drivers in their first year Guaranteed Pay is $2,300 per pay period which over the course of a year equates to a pay of at least $60,000. Tenured drivers, those with one year-plus of employment, will earn a minimum of $2,500 per pay period, at least $65,000 annually. Typically, United Road company drivers earn well-above these thresholds with the top quartile of tenured drivers earning an average of over $100,000 annually.

To qualify for Guaranteed Pay a driver must:

- Be an active employee and operate a seven-car hauler or larger truck

- Be available for, accept all assigned work within a current two-week pay period

- Work a minimum of 100 hours during a pay period

"We piloted the benefit earlier this year with first year drivers and saw a dramatic increase in driver satisfaction and retention," said Anderson. "It was a natural to take this pay stabilization benefit company-wide with our tenured and returning drivers. Our goal is to be the employer of choice for professional drivers. These men and women are the 'front door' of our customers' experience with United Road."

United Road employs approximately 900 professional drivers and has a network of nearly 1,000 independent contractors and 5,000 third party carriers.

About United Road

Founded in 1997, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of over four million vehicles for all major global vehicle manufacturers, car dealers, remarketers, financial institutions, rental companies, fleet owners, auction and on-line sellers/buyers, and individuals. United Road's portfolio of companies includes Team DriveAway, an interstate heavy equipment hauler. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with operating terminals across the U.S. and Canada, the company has over 1,700 employees and operates an integrated national network that includes a total of 2,500 company-owned and independent contractor units as well as 15,000 power units of dedicated third-party vehicle carriers.

For information, visit About Us I United Road.

