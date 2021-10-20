ViaCyte to Present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, announced today that Michael Yang, President & CEO, will present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Yang will highlight progress with the Company's investigational pancreatic islet cell replacement therapies, including its program focused on the development of gene-edited immune evasive cells for the treatment of diabetes.

ViaCyte logo. (PRNewsFoto/ViaCyte, Inc.)

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's News & Events page accessible here: https://viacyte.com/news-events/. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use these technologies to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The Company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for patients with type 1 diabetes to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand the Company's efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

