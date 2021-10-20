Vuse Accelerates Excitement Around F1 Race Weekend In Austin, TX In-person experiences will span six locations in downtown Austin, TX, featuring racing simulators, live music, and other activities for age 21+ nicotine consumers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the inspiration of an exciting racing weekend, Vuse today announced that the brand will host experiences at six venues in downtown Austin to bring unique experiences that resonate with its age 21+ adult nicotine consumers during the lead up to the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, October 24.

"We're thrilled that F1 racing is back in Austin for another great event with the United States Grand Prix," said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activations & Trade Marketing for the Reynolds group. "Our partnership with McLaren is fueled by a shared passion for innovation and inspiring our audiences. We're looking forward to a week filled with activities that showcase the spirit of the city for racing fans and local Austinites alike."

Venue locations during race week in Austin include:

Buford's (Marquee location) – 700 W 6th St

The Venue ATX – 516 E 6th St

Buckshot – 422 E 6th St

Shakespeare's – 314 E 6th St

The Blind Pig Pub – 317 E 6th St

Buck Wild – 310 E 6th St

Buford's will kick off the weekend on Friday, Oct. 22. As the marquee location, Buford's will feature a variety of in-person experiences, including live music, and a McLaren Escape Simulator. The full motion simulator cockpit is complete with force feedback steering and pro pedals. With the steering wheel and pedals linked to a Formula 1 simulator, users can drive a number of laps of any circuit within the current season. All of the action is shown across a large 55" viewing screen.

In addition to a week of music, racing, and other captivating activations for age 21+ nicotine consumers, Vuse will merge the Austin spirit with racing by featuring craft cocktails at Buford's Friday and Saturday night.

Age 21+ nicotine consumer F1 racing fans who can't make the journey to Austin can follow @VUSEVAPORUS on Instagram (restricted to age 21+ nicotine consumers) to learn more about these local activations and to learn more about the chance to win an autographed guitar from one of the local musicians who will be performing over racing weekend.

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult tobacco consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vuse.com.

