Codecademy Announces Teams+ and Expands B2B Technical Training Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy, the leading online learning platform for technical skills, today announced the launch of Teams+ , its newest B2B offering that helps organizations optimize their technical training programs for better onboarding, upskilling, and retention of talent. Utilizing Codecademy's library of technical content and interactive learning features, Teams+ allows companies to customize and curate Codecademy curriculum to meet the specific needs of their employees, resulting in a robust, tailored training experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Codecademy)

The release of Teams+ comes at a time when employee turnover is at a record high, with technical training offering a potential solution. According to a recent survey of over 100 tech leaders, Codecademy found that:

67% of respondents reported a decrease in retention in the past year

79% of respondents report that the decrease in retention is hurting team morale

Of the 73% of organizations developing plans to combat turnover, 59% are incorporating technical training into their retention strategies

"Employees are retained when they are properly onboarded, given the opportunities to learn and grow from within, and eventually promoted -- all of which can be accomplished through technical training," said Jonathan Naymark, General Manager of Codecademy for Business. "Organizations need to invest in training programs that address the entire employee lifecycle, otherwise they will fall behind when it comes to attracting and retaining talent, as well as keeping their teams' skills up to date."

Teams+ empowers organizations to develop a custom technical training program that meets the multifaceted needs of their employees, no matter where they are in their careers. Leveraging Codecademy's interactive learning platform and extensive catalog of technical courses, Teams+ introduces a suite of new features including:

Customizable curriculum. Organizations can build their own custom curriculum by picking and choosing from Codecademy's ready-to-use courses and skill paths, as well as developing their own quizzes, articles, and assessments, to reflect what's most relevant to their teams.

Management of multiple training programs. Managers can group learners by team, department, level, or subject area, and assign course content that meets their specific learning goals. Team members can also collaborate on coding projects in real-time via private, shareable workspaces.

Ability to track ROI on training. Organizations gain full visibility into how individuals and groups are progressing and performing with their assigned content, helping them keep track of how well they are hitting their training goals.

Teams+ signifies the growth of Codecademy's B2B footprint since Codecademy for Business launched in 2019. Codecademy for Business has doubled its revenue in 2021, and has been used by over 850 customers including IBM, The Guardian, Tucows, The Motley Fool, Paradox, Mixpanel, and the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.

"Codecademy has helped us move away from reinventing the wheel. We've built custom curriculum around their existing modules for onboarding and upskilling and have even recently opened it up to more employees as a professional development opportunity," said Sean Lassiter, Senior Learning Manager at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.

For more information on Teams+, visit https://www.codecademy.com/business .

About Codecademy

Codecademy is the leading online learning platform for technical skills, empowering over 50 million people worldwide to lead inspiring careers in technology. Codecademy's innovative, scalable approach to coding education makes it possible for anyone to master the skills needed to succeed in today's tech-powered society. In addition to helping individuals, Codecademy for Business supports companies like IBM, Dailymotion, and Reverb as they train and upskill their teams for the future. Codecademy has also worked with The White House and government partners in the UK, Brazil, and Argentina to make technology education accessible for all. Headquartered in New York City, Codecademy has raised $82.5M from investors including Owl Ventures, Prosus, Union Square Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, and Y Combinator.

Contact

Andrea Hackett

press@codecademy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Codecademy