HealthNEXT Co-Founder Dr. Ray Fabius Awarded the Prestigious Bill Whitmer Leadership Award

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 11, Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) named HealthNEXT President & Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ray Fabius the recipient of the 2021 Bill Whitmer Leadership Award at the HEROForum21. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated sustained leadership in enhancing the acceptance and effectiveness of workplace health and well-being. Previous awardees include Dr. Pamela Hymel, CMO of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, and Dr. Fikry W. Isaac, former CMO of Johnson & Johnson and HealthNEXT NEXTpert.

Blue HealthNEXT logo (PRNewsfoto/HealthNEXT)

"I accept this award on behalf of the hundreds of dedicated people who tirelessly and passionately pursue a culture of health and well-being. Fortunately, through my contributions and those of others, this pursuit is being scientifically studied and refined," says Dr. Fabius. "It is now possible for any company large or small to build a benchmark culture of health, safety, and well-being. And by doing so control health care costs, elevate workforce health, and provide a competitive advantage."

The award ceremony recognized Dr. Fabius' contributions to the fields of corporate medical leadership, population health, and health informatics. In particular, Dr. Fabius has led the way in elucidating the connection between companies who have achieved a culture of health and superior marketplace performance with this recently published article. Additionally, Dr. Fabius was credited with many other contributions, such as author of multiple articles and textbooks including the widely-used Population Health: Creating a Culture of Wellness, and as a frequent speaker at conferences globally.

About HERO (Health Enhancement Research Organization): HERO is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that was established in 1996. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families, and communities. To learn more, visit www.hero-health.org.

About HealthNEXT: A leading developer of workforce population health strategies, HealthNEXT provides a powerful combination for organizations large and small: the only published, peer-reviewed employee health and well-being assessment in the market + access to world-class Chief Medical Officers on-demand, in one data-driven platform. Led by a team of "NEXTperts" with extensive clinical and organizational leadership experience, the HealthNEXT solution builds a culture of health and well-being that reduces healthcare costs, enhances productivity, and maintains a competitive advantage. Learn more at healthnext.com.

Contact:

R. Dixon Thayer

HealthNEXT

484-459-2631

Dixon.thayer@healthnext.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthNEXT