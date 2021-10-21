Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

- Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $20.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $32.7 million for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 compared to $0.90 for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Given the ongoing challenging environment resulting from COVID-19 and its related variants, we are pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Credit quality continues to improve and while loan growth was slow over the summer following the reopening of businesses in Oregon and Washington at the end of June, we are gratified to see the hard work of our team resulting in a growing pipeline with closed loan volume continuing to ramp-up as we head into the fall. We also continue to focus on expense management and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance our customer's banking experience.

Further, we are delighted with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. Recently, we were selected by Catholic Housing Services to provide $13 million of construction financing for a new affordable housing development. The project is located in Mount Vernon, Washington and consists of 70 units of permanent supportive housing. It is the first supportive housing project to be built in Skagit County.

We are also proud to announce the formation of the Heritage Bank Community Development Entity ("HBCDE"), a subsidiary certified by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the United States Department of Treasury as a Community Development Entity to provide loans, investments and services to low-income communities which has been funded with a $50 million investment from Heritage Bank."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 20,592



$ 32,702



$ 16,636

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 22,440



$ 26,166



$ 21,843

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.90



$ 0.46

Return on average assets (2) 1.13 %

1.85 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2) 1.23 %

1.48 %

1.31 % Return on average common equity (2) 9.55 %

15.69 %

8.28 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 13.93 %

22.94 %

12.66 % Net interest margin (2) 3.15 %

3.44 %

3.38 % Cost of total deposits (2) 0.09 %

0.10 %

0.19 % Efficiency ratio 62.35 %

58.18 %

62.27 % Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.04 %

2.06 %

2.17 % Total assets $ 7,259,038



$ 7,105,672



$ 6,685,889

Loans receivable, net $ 3,905,567



$ 4,155,968



$ 4,593,390

Total deposits $ 6,215,558



$ 6,061,706



$ 5,689,048

Loan to deposit ratio (3) 63.6 %

69.4 %

82.0 % Book value per share $ 24.13



$ 23.77



$ 22.36

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.97



$ 16.76



$ 15.27



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its SBA PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended, ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of SBA PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended, ("PPP2"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following are key statistics of the Company's SBA PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:



As of September 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total SBA PPP













(Dollars in thousands) Total number of funded loans 4,642



2,542



7,184

Total amount funded $ 897,353



$ 380,014



$ 1,277,367

Average funded loan size $ 193



$ 149



$ 178

Total net fees deferred at funding $ 28,805



$ 16,041



$ 44,846





The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches as of and for the period indicated:



As of or for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total SBA PPP













(In thousands) Net deferred fees recognized during the period $ 2,276



$ 4,754



$ 7,030

Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end 280



9,055



9,335

Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness

payments from the SBA 179,030



105,355



284,385

Amortized cost as of period end 19,683



247,213



266,896



Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $23.1 million, or 2.2%, to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets. Additionally, the Bank transferred investment securities classified as available for sale with a fair value of $244.8 million to investment securities classified as held to maturity during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Loans receivable decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans which includes the transfer of completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 652,776



16.5 %

$ 651,915



15.5 %

$ 861



0.1 % SBA PPP 266,896



6.8



544,250



12.9



(277,354)



(51.0)

Owner-occupied CRE 907,568



23.0



865,662



20.6



41,906



4.8

Non-owner occupied CRE 1,459,795



36.8



1,425,238



33.8



34,557



2.4

Total commercial business 3,287,035



83.1



3,487,065



82.8



(200,030)



(5.7)

Residential real estate 125,697



3.2



120,148



2.9



5,549



4.6

Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 90,081



2.3



88,601



2.1



1,480



1.7

Commercial and multifamily 205,516



5.2



239,979



5.7



(34,463)



(14.4)

Total real estate construction and land

development 295,597



7.5



328,580



7.8



(32,983)



(10.0)

Consumer 245,555



6.2



271,737



6.5



(26,182)



(9.6)

Loans receivable 3,953,884



100.0 %

4,207,530



100.0 %

(253,646)



(6.0)

Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,317)







(51,562)







3,245



(6.3)

Loans receivable, net $ 3,905,567







$ 4,155,968







$ (250,401)



(6.0) %

Total deposits increased slightly from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 2,299,248



37.0 %

$ 2,256,341



37.2 %

$ 42,907



1.9 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,870,618



30.1



1,807,033



29.8



63,585



3.5

Money market accounts 1,072,427



17.3



1,030,164



17.0



42,263



4.1

Savings accounts 617,469



9.9



593,269



9.8



24,200



4.1

Total non-maturity deposits 5,859,762



94.3



5,686,807



93.8



172,955



3.0

Certificates of deposit 355,796



5.7



374,899



6.2



(19,103)



(5.1)

Total deposits $ 6,215,558



100.0 %

$ 6,061,706



100.0 %

$ 153,852



2.5 %

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54. This represents approximately 2.3% of common stock outstanding at June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were 802,188 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

Change Capital Ratios:









Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.7 %

12.0 %

(0.3) % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.5



8.8



(0.3)

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.3



13.6



(0.3)

Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2) 8.8



9.1



(0.3)

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.8



14.0



(0.2)

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.8



15.1



(0.3)



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of Period End or for the

Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the

Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total





































(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 51,562



$ 2,451



$ 54,013



$ 64,225



$ 3,617



$ 67,842



$ 71,501



$ 4,612



$ 76,113

(Reversal of) provision

for credit losses (2,852)



(297)



(3,149)



(12,821)



(1,166)



(13,987)



2,320



410



2,730

Net (charge-offs)

recoveries (393)



—



(393)



158



—



158



(481)



—



(481)

Balance, end of period $ 48,317



$ 2,154



$ 50,471



$ 51,562



$ 2,451



$ 54,013



$ 73,340



$ 5,022



$ 78,362



The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to the reduction of the ACL on nonaccrual loans of $2.0 million following a decrease in nonaccrual loan balances of $9.4 million discussed below as well as changes in the loan mix as compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.3 million was due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 due primarily to the return to accrual status of an owner-occupied CRE relationship of $7.0 million, which had related ACL on loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020













(In thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 35,341



$ 52,868



$ 33,628

Additions to nonaccrual loan classification 293



401



20,852

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (8,139)



(2,093)



(882)

Payoffs (911)



(15,835)



(547)

Charge-offs (690)



—



(447)

Balance, end of period $ 25,894



$ 35,341



$ 52,604



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 5.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans. Additionally, interest income was higher during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the recognition of $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to the full payoff of a nonaccrual loan relationship.

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.44% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.38% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing liabilities.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Non-GAAP Measure: (1) Loan yield (GAAP) 4.64 %

4.62 %

4.12 % Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans (0.38)



(0.12)



0.33

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2) (0.07)



(0.05)



(0.10)

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans (non-GAAP) 4.19 %

4.45 %

4.35 %













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.



(2) Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.









The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was two and 18 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter

Change

Prior Year Quarter

Change

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Service charges and other fees $ 4,566



$ 4,422



$ 4,039



$ 144



3.3 %

$ 527



13.0 % Gain on sale of investment

securities, net —



—



40



—



—



(40)



(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net 765



1,003



1,443



(238)



(23.7)



(678)



(47.0)

Interest rate swap fees 126



209



396



(83)



(39.7)



(270)



(68.2)

Bank owned life insurance

income 647



717



909



(70)



(9.8)



(262)



(28.8)

Other income 2,124



1,946



1,383



178



9.1



741



53.6

Total noninterest income $ 8,228



$ 8,297



$ 8,210



$ (69)



(0.8) %

$ 18



0.2 %

Noninterest income remained relatively stable during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in other income as a result of gain on sale of branches held for sale and an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans. Included in other income were gains on sale of $0.9 million and $0.7 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30 ,2021, respectively, from branches classified as held for sale as part of the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Compensation and employee

benefits $ 22,176



$ 22,088



$ 21,416



$ 88



0.4 %

$ 760



3.5 % Occupancy and equipment 4,373



4,091



4,348



282



6.9



25



0.6

Data processing 4,029



3,998



3,691



31



0.8



338



9.2

Marketing 775



892



755



(117)



(13.1)



20



2.6

Professional services 816



1,102



1,086



(286)



(26.0)



(270)



(24.9)

State/municipal business and

use tax 1,071



991



964



80



8.1



107



11.1

Federal deposit insurance

premium 550



339



848



211



62.2



(298)



(35.1)

Amortization of intangible assets 758



797



860



(39)



(4.9)



(102)



(11.9)

Other expense 2,618



2,098



2,077



520



24.8



541



26.0

Total noninterest expense $ 37,166



$ 36,396



$ 36,045



$ 770



2.1 %

$ 1,121



3.1 %

Noninterest expense increased slightly from the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in occupancy and equipment expense related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below as well as an increase in repairs and maintenance expense. Additionally, other expense increased primarily due to $0.2 million of lease impairment expense also related to the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest expense increased compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits from upward market pressure on salaries and wages and an increase in other expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Income before income taxes $ 25,589



$ 40,153



$ 19,113



$ (14,564)



(36.3) %

$ 6,476



33.9 % Income tax expense $ 4,997



$ 7,451



$ 2,477



$ (2,454)



(32.9) %

$ 2,520



101.7 % Effective income tax rate 19.5 %

18.6 %

13.0 %

0.9 %

4.8 %

6.5 %

50.0 %

Income tax expense decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. The effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in the estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Branch Consolidation Plan

Heritage previously announced the plan to close and consolidate four branches. The branches will close on October 29, 2021, bringing the total branch count to 49, a reduction of 21% from 62 branches at September 30, 2020, including the consolidation of eight branches completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will integrate these locations into other branches within its network. These actions are a result of the Company's increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased customer usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology. All significant expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan for branches that will close on October 29, 2021 have been included in results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Dividend

On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 212793 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 28, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 056393.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 86,954



$ 94,179



$ 91,918

Interest earning deposits 1,547,785



1,170,754



651,404

Cash and cash equivalents 1,634,739



1,264,933



743,322

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$744,336, $1,029,001 and $770,195, respectively) 761,526



1,049,524



802,163

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$307,330, $0, and $0, respectively) 311,074



—



—

Total investment securities 1,072,600



1,049,524



802,163

Loans held for sale 2,636



2,739



4,932

Loans receivable 3,953,884



4,207,530



4,468,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,317)



(51,562)



(70,185)

Loans receivable, net 3,905,567



4,155,968



4,398,462

Other real estate owned —



—



—

Premises and equipment, net 79,958



82,835



85,452

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 7,933



7,933



6,661

Bank owned life insurance 109,634



108,988



107,580

Accrued interest receivable 14,802



17,113



19,418

Prepaid expenses and other assets 179,494



163,206



193,301

Other intangible assets, net 10,736



11,494



13,088

Goodwill 240,939



240,939



240,939

Total assets $ 7,259,038



$ 7,105,672



$ 6,615,318













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Deposits $ 6,215,558



$ 6,061,706



$ 5,597,990

Junior subordinated debentures 21,107



21,034



20,887

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 44,096



46,429



35,683

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 129,873



120,519



140,319

Total liabilities 6,410,634



6,249,688



5,794,879













Common stock 552,385



572,060



571,021

Retained earnings 281,285



267,863



224,400

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 14,734



16,061



25,018

Total stockholders' equity 848,404



855,984



820,439

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,259,038



$ 7,105,672



$ 6,615,318













Shares outstanding 35,166,599



36,006,560



35,912,243



HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 46,863



$ 50,750



$ 47,647



$ 147,137



$ 142,328

Taxable interest on investment securities 4,711



4,050



3,865



12,295



14,068

Nontaxable interest on investment

securities 931



947



953



2,836



2,686

Interest on interest earning deposits 537



263



98



975



561

Total interest income 53,042



56,010



52,563



163,243



159,643

Interest expense

















Deposits 1,444



1,524



2,639



4,696



10,272

Junior subordinated debentures 184



186



196



557



699

Other borrowings 36



35



50



109



130

Total interest expense 1,664



1,745



2,885



5,362



11,101

Net interest income 51,378



54,265



49,678



157,881



148,542

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (3,149)



(13,987)



2,730



(24,335)



39,239

Net interest income after (reversal

of) provision for credit losses 54,527



68,252



46,948



182,216



109,303

Noninterest income

















Service charges and other fees 4,566



4,422



4,039



12,988



12,015

Gain on sale of investment securities, net —



—



40



29



1,463

Gain on sale of loans, net 765



1,003



1,443



3,138



3,125

Interest rate swap fees 126



209



396



487



1,461

Bank owned life insurance income 647



717



909



2,020



2,439

Other income 2,124



1,946



1,383



6,114



5,441

Total noninterest income 8,228



8,297



8,210



24,776



25,944

Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 22,176



22,088



21,416



66,725



65,849

Occupancy and equipment 4,373



4,091



4,348



12,918



13,247

Data processing 4,029



3,998



3,691



11,839



10,735

Marketing 775



892



755



2,336



2,317

Professional services 816



1,102



1,086



3,249



4,632

State/municipal business and use taxes 1,071



991



964



3,034



2,626

Federal deposit insurance premium 550



339



848



1,478



1,086

Other real estate owned, net —



—



—



—



(145)

Amortization of intangible assets 758



797



860



2,352



2,666

Other expense 2,618



2,098



2,077



6,873



7,365

Total noninterest expense 37,166



36,396



36,045



110,804



110,378

Income before income taxes 25,589



40,153



19,113



96,188



24,869

Income tax expense 4,997



7,451



2,477



17,550



2,181

Net income $ 20,592



$ 32,702



$ 16,636



$ 78,638



$ 22,688





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.91



$ 0.46



$ 2.19



$ 0.63

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.90



$ 0.46



$ 2.18



$ 0.63

Dividends declared per share $ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.60



$ 0.60

Average shares outstanding - basic 35,644,192

35,994,740

35,908,845

35,854,258

36,049,369 Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,929,518

36,289,464

35,988,734

36,152,052

36,193,615

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Balance, beginning of period $ 51,562



$ 64,225



$ 71,501



$ 70,185



$ 36,171

Impact of CECL adoption —



—



—



—



1,822

Adjusted balance, beginning of period 51,562



64,225



71,501



70,185



37,993

(Reversal of) provision for credit

losses on loans (2,852)



(12,821)



2,320



(21,808)



38,225

Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (743)



(13)



(507)



(757)



(3,553)

Real estate construction and land

development —



—



—



(1)



—

Consumer (204)



(120)



(335)



(509)



(1,141)

Total charge-offs (947)



(133)



(842)



(1,267)



(4,694)

Recoveries:

















Commercial business 385



143



80



735



1,220

Residential real estate —



—



—



—



3

Real estate construction and land

development 8



4



139



28



160

Consumer 161



144



142



444



433

Total recoveries 554



291



361



1,207



1,816

Net (charge-offs) recoveries (393)



158



(481)



(60)



(2,878)

Balance, end of period $ 48,317



$ 51,562



$ 73,340



$ 48,317



$ 73,340

Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans

to average loans, annualized (0.04) %

0.01 %

(0.04) %

— %

(0.09) %



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 25,243



$ 34,209



$ 56,786

Residential real estate 51



60



184

Real estate construction and land development 571



1,014



1,022

Consumer 29



58



100

Total nonaccrual loans 25,894



35,341



58,092

Other real estate owned —



—



—

Nonperforming assets $ 25,894



$ 35,341



$ 58,092













Restructured performing loans $ 60,684



$ 55,391



$ 52,872

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more —



286



—

ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.22 %

1.23 %

1.57 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1) 1.31 %

1.41 %

1.87 % Nonaccrual loans 186.60 %

145.90 %

120.82 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.65 %

0.84 %

1.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 %

0.50 %

0.88 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 4,005,585



$ 46,863



4.64 %

$ 4,402,868



$ 50,750



4.62 %

$ 4,605,389



$ 47,647



4.12 % Taxable securities 893,374



4,711



2.09



799,023



4,050



2.03



697,128



3,865



2.21

Nontaxable securities (3) 157,907



931



2.34



160,489



947



2.37



163,070



953



2.32

Interest earning deposits 1,417,661



537



0.15



964,791



263



0.11



389,653



98



0.10

Total interest earning assets 6,474,527



53,042



3.25 %

6,327,171



56,010



3.55 %

5,855,240



52,563



3.57 % Noninterest earning assets 740,433











752,034











765,740









Total assets $ 7,214,960











$ 7,079,205











6,620,980









Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 365,278



$ 407



0.44 %

$ 381,417



$ 481



0.51 %

$ 466,920



$ 1,133



0.97 % Savings accounts 609,818



90



0.06



591,616



89



0.06



514,072



117



0.09

Interest bearing demand and

money market accounts 2,881,567



947



0.13



2,836,717



954



0.13



2,639,511



1,389



0.21

Total interest bearing deposits 3,856,663



1,444



0.15



3,809,750



1,524



0.16



3,620,503



2,639



0.29

Junior subordinated debentures 21,060



184



3.47



20,986



186



3.55



20,766



196



3.75

Securities sold under

agreement to repurchase 52,197



36



0.27



43,259



35



0.32



32,856



50



0.61

Total interest bearing

liabilities 3,929,920



1,664



0.17 %

3,873,996



1,745



0.18 %

3,674,125



2,885



0.31 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,300,795











2,246,929











1,998,772









Other noninterest bearing

liabilities 128,537











122,520











148,345









Stockholders' equity 855,708











835,761











799,738









Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 7,214,960











$ 7,079,205











$ 6,620,980









Net interest income



$ 51,378











$ 54,265











$ 49,678





Net interest spread







3.08 %









3.37 %









3.26 % Net interest margin







3.15 %









3.44 %









3.38 % Average interest earning assets

to average interest

bearing liabilities







164.75 %









163.32 %









159.36 %













(1) Annualized.



(2) The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans

have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.



(3) Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average Yield/ Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average Yield/ Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 4,297,875



$ 147,137



4.58 %

$ 4,266,598



$ 142,328



4.46 % Taxable securities 789,691



12,295



2.08



758,941



14,068



2.48

Nontaxable securities (3) 160,748



2,836



2.36



148,560



2,686



2.42

Interest earning deposits 1,034,690



975



0.13



234,040



561



0.32

Total interest earning assets 6,283,004



163,243



3.47 %

5,408,139



159,643



3.94 % Noninterest earning assets 749,781











757,269









Total assets $ 7,032,785











$ 6,165,408









Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 379,885



$ 1,447



0.51 %

$ 502,691



$ 4,955



1.32 % Savings accounts 587,358



274



0.06



475,091



420



0.12

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,817,353



2,975



0.14



2,428,148



4,897



0.27

Total interest bearing deposits 3,784,596



4,696



0.17



3,405,930



10,272



0.40

Junior subordinated debentures 20,987



557



3.55



20,693



699



4.51

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 45,221



109



0.32



25,296



122



0.64

FHLB advances and other borrowings —



—



—



1,959



8



0.55

Total interest bearing liabilities 3,850,804



5,362



0.19 %

3,453,878



11,101



0.43 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,213,795











1,768,260









Other noninterest bearing liabilities 128,584











138,837









Stockholders' equity 839,602











804,433









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,032,785











$ 6,165,408









Net interest income



$ 157,881











$ 148,542





Net interest spread







3.29 %









3.51 % Net interest margin







3.36 %









3.67 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing

liabilities







163.16 %









156.58 %













(1) Annualized.



(2) The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans

have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.



(3) Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 51,378



$ 54,265



$ 52,238



$ 52,455



$ 49,678

(Reversal of) provision for credit

losses (3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730

Noninterest income 8,228



8,297



8,251



11,285



8,210

Noninterest expense 37,166



36,396



37,242



38,562



36,045

Net income 20,592



32,702



25,344



23,882



16,636

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3) 22,440



26,166



23,247



25,178



21,843

Basic earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.91



$ 0.70



$ 0.66



$ 0.46

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.90



$ 0.70



$ 0.66



$ 0.46

Average Balances:

















Loans receivable, net (1) $ 4,005,585



$ 4,402,868



$ 4,490,499



$ 4,540,962



$ 4,605,389

Investment securities 1,051,281



959,512



838,182



813,312



860,198

Total interest earning assets 6,474,527



6,327,171



6,042,566



5,913,765



5,855,240

Total assets 7,214,960



7,079,205



6,799,625



6,675,477



6,620,980

Total interest bearing deposits 3,856,663



3,809,750



3,685,496



3,634,018



3,620,503

Total noninterest demand deposits 2,300,795



2,246,929



2,091,359



2,034,425



1,998,772

Stockholders' equity 855,708



835,761



827,021



808,999



799,738

Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.13 %

1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (2)(3) 1.23



1.48



1.39



1.50



1.31

Return on average common equity (2) 9.55



15.69



12.43



11.74



8.28

Return on average tangible common

equity (2) (3) 13.93



22.94



18.37



17.62



12.66

Efficiency ratio 62.35



58.18



61.57



60.50



62.27

Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 2.04



2.06



2.22



2.30



2.17

Net interest margin (2) 3.15



3.44



3.51



3.53



3.38

Net interest spread (2) 3.08



3.37



3.43



3.44



3.26















(1) The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale.



(2) Annualized.



(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,259,038



$ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318



$ 6,685,889

Loans receivable, net 3,905,567



4,155,968



4,531,644



4,398,462



4,593,390

Investment securities 1,072,600



1,049,524



893,558



802,163



834,492

Deposits 6,215,558



6,061,706



6,019,698



5,597,990



5,689,048

Noninterest demand deposits 2,299,248



2,256,341



2,205,562



1,980,531



1,989,247

Stockholders' equity 848,404



855,984



827,151



820,439



803,129

Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 24.13



$ 23.77



$ 22.99



$ 22.85



$ 22.36

Tangible book value per share (1) 16.97



16.76



15.95



15.77



15.27

Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.7 %

12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 %

12.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 8.5



8.8



8.5



8.9



8.5

Loans to deposits ratio 63.6



69.4



76.3



79.8



82.0

Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-

weighted assets(2) 13.3 %

13.6 %

12.8 %

12.3 %

11.7 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average

assets(2) 8.8 %

9.1 %

9.1 %

9.0 %

8.8 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 13.8 %

14.0 %

13.2 %

12.8 %

12.2 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 14.8 %

15.1 %

14.5 %

14.0 %

13.4 % Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.22 %

1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 %

1.57 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA

PPP loans (1) 1.31



1.41



1.73



1.87



1.93

Nonperforming loans 186.60



145.90



121.48



120.82



139.42

Nonperforming loans to loans

receivable 0.65



0.84



1.15



1.30



1.13

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36



0.50



0.75



0.88



0.79

Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans

to average loans receivable (0.04)



0.01



0.02



(0.03)



(0.04)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality

Rating:

















Special Mention $ 90,554



$ 100,317



$ 108,975



$ 132,036



$ 104,781

Substandard 126,694



135,374



160,461



158,515



123,570

Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 53



53



53



61



62

Average number of full-time

equivalent employees 813



822



840



848



857

Deposits per branch $ 117,275



$ 114,372



$ 113,579



$ 91,770



$ 91,759

Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 8,877



8,607



8,098



7,873



7,727















(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 848,404



$ 855,984



$ 827,151



$ 820,439



$ 803,129

Exclude intangible assets (251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 596,729



$ 603,551



$ 573,921



$ 566,412



$ 548,243





















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,259,038



$ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318



$ 6,685,889

Exclude intangible assets (251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,007,363



$ 6,853,239



$ 6,775,162



$ 6,361,291



$ 6,431,003





















Stockholders' equity to total assets

(GAAP) 11.7 %

12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 %

12.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 8.5 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

8.9 %

8.5 %



















Shares outstanding 35,166,599



36,006,560



35,981,317



35,912,243



35,910,300





















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.13



$ 23.77



$ 22.99



$ 22.85



$ 22.36

Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP) $ 16.97



$ 16.76



$ 15.95



$ 15.77



$ 15.27



The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 48,317



$ 51,562



$ 64,225



$ 70,185



$ 73,340





















Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 3,953,884



$ 4,207,530



$ 4,595,869



$ 4,468,647



$ 4,666,730

Exclude SBA PPP loans (266,896)



(544,250)



(886,761)



(715,121)



(867,782)

Loans receivable, excluding SBA

PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,686,988



$ 3,663,280



$ 3,709,108



$ 3,753,526



$ 3,798,948





















ACL on loans to loans receivable

(GAAP) 1.22 %

1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 %

1.57 % ACL on loans to loans receivable,

excluding SBA PPP loans (non-

GAAP) 1.31 %

1.41 %

1.73 %

1.87 %

1.93 %

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Return on average tangible common equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 20,592



$ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ 23,882



$ 16,636

Add amortization of intangible

assets 758



797



797



859



860

Exclude tax effect of adjustment (159)



(167)



(167)



(180)



(181)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,191



$ 33,332



$ 25,974



$ 24,561



$ 17,315





















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 855,708



$ 835,761



$ 827,021



$ 808,999



$ 799,738

Exclude average intangible

assets (252,159)



(252,956)



(253,747)



(254,587)



(255,453)

Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 603,549



$ 582,805



$ 573,274



$ 554,412



$ 544,285





















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 9.55 %

15.69 %

12.43 %

11.74 %

8.28 % Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 13.93 %

22.94 %

18.37 %

17.62 %

12.66 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 20,592



$ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ 23,882



$ 16,636

Add income tax expense 4,997



7,451



5,102



4,429



2,477

Add (reversal of) provision for

credit losses (3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-

GAAP) $ 22,440



$ 26,166



$ 23,247



$ 25,178



$ 21,843





















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,214,960



$ 7,079,205



$ 6,799,625



$ 6,675,477



$ 6,620,980





















Return on average assets,

annualized (GAAP) 1.13 %

1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (non-GAAP) 1.23 %

1.48 %

1.39 %

1.50 %

1.31 %

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Interest and fees on loans (GAAP) $ 46,863



$ 50,750



$ 47,647

Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans (8,042)



(10,003)



(5,810)

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans (681)



(495)



(944)

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP) $ 38,140



$ 40,252



$ 40,893













Average loans receivable, net (GAAP) $ 4,005,585



$ 4,402,868



$ 4,605,389

Exclude average SBA PPP loans (392,570)



(777,156)



(863,127)

Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP) $ 3,613,015



$ 3,625,712



$ 3,742,262













Loan yield, annualized (GAAP) 4.64 %

4.62 %

4.12 % Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP) 4.19 %

4.45 %

4.35 %

