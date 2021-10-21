And The Winner Is…. Natural Grocers® Announces The Winners Of Its First Annual "Best Of The Best" Customer Survey

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2018, the Natural Grocers® Brand now boasts more than 750 premium products at Always AffordableSM Prices. We know our customers have their can't-make-it-through-the-week-without-it favorites. And, we just had to know which ones they loved the most, so we asked.

Last month our communities voted in Natural Grocers' "Best of the Best" customer survey, answering 5 questions to rank their most beloved Natural Grocers Brand products. Because we know our customers love our 100% organic produce department – we also asked them to weigh in on their favorite organic fruit or veggie.

Before we share the winners, we wanted to let you know that Natural Grocers Brand products reflect our values – supporting small farmers, family businesses and environmental stewardship; values that have been defining the company's mission since 1955, never compromising quality for the easy way through. Our high quality guidelines do not permit hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. When you see "hormone and antibiotic free," "free range," "pasture based" and "non-GMO" on our labels, it means what you expect them to mean, no loopholes.

Without further ado, the results for Natural Grocers' first annual "Best of the Best" survey are:

Favorite Overall Natural Grocers Brand Product

Winner: Organic Dark Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt – and the best news is that high-quality dark chocolate has high levels phytonutrients, known as flavonoids, which support health in multiple ways.

Runner Ups: Organic Coconut Milk and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Favorite Natural Grocers Bulk

Winner: Almond Butter – It's the star of our Keto Energy Bombs, an easy snack or to fuel a workout.

Runner Ups: Non-GMO California Almonds and Organic Rolled Oats

Favorite Natural Grocers Brand Supplement

Winner: Women's Probiotics – Research shows that probiotics play an important role in providing what friendly bacteria needs to thrive. Discover more supplements that help shape your gut health and overall health by going Beyond Probiotics

Runner Ups: Turmeric Extract 300 mg and Zinc Quercetin

Favorite 100% Organic Produce

Winner: Organic Hass Avocados – What's not to love?!? Plus, {N}power members can enjoy 99¢ organic avocados through December 31, 2021i

Runner Ups: Organic Bananas and Organic Baby Spinach

Favorite Organic Product

(includes Natural Grocers Brand products and produce)

Winner: Organic Hass Avocados – This is one versatile fruit: Use it in our Simply Scrumptious Organic Strawberry Sorbet or the Chopped Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing for a delicious creamy texture. Make it the star of the show as we did with our Organic Shrimp Salad Stuffed Avocado or layer it up on our Guacamole Bacon Burger.

Runner Ups: Organic Blueberries and Organic Bananas

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, receive exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345ii.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.







i Limit 4 per {N}power customer ii Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

