SourceAmerica names Richard Belden president and CEO

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica®, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, announced the appointment of its new president and chief executive officer, Richard Belden, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Belden joined the organization as chief operating officer in September 2019 and has served as interim president and CEO since September 2020.

"In his tenure with SourceAmerica, Richard has demonstrated strong leadership, a commitment to collaboration, and a dedication to strategic planning that will drive the organization's future success," said Norm Lorentz, SourceAmerica Board Chair. "Richard is the right person to lead SourceAmerica as it focuses on creating jobs for people with disabilities, supporting its nonprofit network, and ensuring high quality products and services for customers."

"SourceAmerica has an incredible mission that empowers us to make a significant impact in the lives of people with disabilities," Belden said. "Our staff and nonprofit network take that mission to heart, and I'm proud to lead this organization as we implement our new strategic plan."

Belden is a visionary business leader with over 20 years of executive leadership in nonprofit and for-profit organizations in a wide range of industries. Prior to joining SourceAmerica in 2019, Belden held chief operating officer and chief financial officer positions at the Medical Society of Virginia, Universal Service Administration Company, Micron Technology Virginia, and Dominion Semiconductor. He has been active in the health care industry, having served on the boards of community hospitals and regional health systems.

Belden is a Georgia Institute of Technology graduate with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

