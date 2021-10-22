Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and Sports Bar celebrates historic West Coast grand opening at SAHARA Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickie's & Pete's, voted ESPN's #1 sports bar in North America, celebrated the grand opening of its first West Coast outpost inside SAHARA Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 21. Founded in 1977 by Peter "Pete" and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, the crab house and sports bar has cemented itself as a Philadelphia staple and their World famous Crabfries have become synonymous with game days in the Northeast.

To honor and celebrate the historic opening, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom officially declared Oct. 21 as Chickie's & Pete's Day on the Las Vegas Strip. SAHARA Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager Paul Hobson and Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of Chickie's & Pete's completed the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the one-of-a-kind location of the beloved sports bar.

"As we near completion of our massive $150 million transformation, we are thrilled to welcome Chickie's & Pete's to our exciting new Strip-facing restaurant row," said Paul Hobson, SAHARA Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We're honored to be home to such a beloved venue for sports fans, especially as Las Vegas' professional sports landscape continues to grow."

"I couldn't be happier to bring some brotherly love and the Chickie's & Pete's legacy to SAHARA Las Vegas," said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's Chairman and CEO. "This is an incredibly exciting expansion over to the West Coast and we are honored to have such an iconic property as our partner in it."

For the first time, guests can savor the Philadelphia hometown flavor and world famous Crabfries on the West Coast. The menu features signature seafood creations like the specialty Crabfeast, featuring one pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, king crab legs, and corn, Mussels in red and white sauce, Baby Lobster Tails, and the award-winning favorite, Lisa's Blonde Lobster Pie. In addition to crustacean classics, the menu boasts game day go-to's with a unique twist like Philly Cheesesteak Nachos, Chickie's Wings, and a lineup of juicy burgers including the Ultimate Tailgate burger featuring a jumbo lump crab cake on a seared burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It wouldn't be Chickie's & Pete's without their proprietary creation that made them famous, Crabfries. The crinkle-cut French fries are sprinkled with a secret blend of crab spices and served with the restaurant's one-of-a-kind white creamy cheese sauce for dipping.

The 8,200 square-foot venue is the only Chickie's & Pete's location to include a William Hill sports book, making it the ideal game day destination. Sports fans can watch their favorite teams across 20, 55" televisions in the bar area and 24, 98" and 65" televisions across the dining area. Three VIP Gaming Pods each include two televisions, oversized sectional sofas, video game consoles, a buffet-style table, and custom Las Vegas panoramic murals. Throughout the dining area, guests can view rare memorabilia from sports legends including Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Joe Dimaggio, Larry Bird and more. The Philadelphia-born outlet also embraces the burgeoning Las Vegas sports scene with memorabilia from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders.

Chickie's & Pete's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during football season. For additional information on Chickie's & Pete's or SAHARA Las Vegas, please visit saharalasvegas.com.

About SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,613 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, Azilo Ultra Pool, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie's & Pete's; CASBAR Lounge; Uno Más; Prendi; The Tangier; Zeffer's and more. SAHARA Las Vegas looks forward to welcoming exciting new dining concepts soon, including The Noodle Den from renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin, and James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain's Ballo. SAHARA Las Vegas is also proud to serve as home to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum. SAHARA Las Vegas players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between SAHARA and its sister property Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno, that gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. SAHARA Las Vegas is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

