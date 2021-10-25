Dana Incorporated Reports 2021 Third-quarter Financial Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Highlights
- Sales of $2.2 billion
- Net income attributable to Dana of $48 million
- Diluted EPS of $0.33
- Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million
- Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.41
- Hosted Capital Markets Day focused on electrification technology
- Announced over a dozen significant new EV program wins
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
"Rising commodity costs, supply-chain constraints, and labor shortages across the entire global mobility industry continue to impact our business," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "While we expect these challenges to continue in the near-term, we remain diligent in working to offset and recover these higher costs through our established mechanisms. Moving forward, we anticipate suppressed end-market inventory levels will continue to drive high consumer demand, and Dana is well-positioned to capitalize on the cyclical growth opportunity as the various challenges facing our industry begin to subside."
2021 Third-quarter Financial Results
Sales for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $2.20 billion, compared with $1.99 billion in the same period of 2020, representing a $210 million improvement driven by strong customer demand in our heavy-vehicle markets.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $210 million, compared with $201 million for the same period in 2020. Profit margin compression in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by raw material cost inflation.
Net income attributable to Dana was $48 million for the third quarter of this year, $3 million higher than last year's third quarter. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.41 in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2021 was a use of $75 million, compared with $321 million of operating cash flow in the same period of 2020.
Free cash flow was a use of $170 million, compared with $261 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2020. Cash flow use in this year's third quarter was driven by higher working capital requirements resulting from customer schedule disruptions and supply-chain challenges.
"Challenging market dynamics have pressured our third-quarter results, and outlook for the remainder of this year," said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana. "Our revised guidance is primarily driven by customer production levels that were lower and less consistent than we had previously expected, and by commodity inflation. Though the near-term outlook remains constrained, we believe the current market dynamics not only position us for robust cyclical growth but also for Dana to achieve above-market secular growth driven by our transition to electrified mobility."
Revised 2021 Financial Target Ranges1
- Sales of $8.8 to $9 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $815 million to $875 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 9.5 percent
- Diluted adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $2.05
- Operating cash flow of approximately 5 percent of sales
- Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 1 percent of sales
1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.
Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
We have not provided reconciliations of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 2,204
$ 1,994
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales
1,998
1,780
Selling, general and administrative expenses
103
111
Amortization of intangibles
4
4
Restructuring charges, net
1
2
Other income (expense), net
(4)
(8)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
94
89
Interest income
2
3
Interest expense
31
38
Earnings before income taxes
65
54
Income tax expense
20
16
Equity in earnings of affiliates
5
7
Net income
50
45
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
4
4
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
(2)
(4)
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 48
$ 45
Net income per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 0.33
$ 0.31
Diluted
$ 0.33
$ 0.31
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
144.8
144.5
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
146.2
145.2
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Nine Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 6,672
$ 4,998
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales
5,963
4,588
Selling, general and administrative expenses
348
299
Amortization of intangibles
11
10
Restructuring charges, net
2
21
Impairment of goodwill
(51)
Other income (expense), net
(33)
(5)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
315
24
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(24)
(5)
Interest income
6
7
Interest expense
99
99
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
198
(73)
Income tax expense
56
34
Equity in earnings of affiliates
29
17
Net income (loss)
171
(90)
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
9
6
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
(10)
(25)
Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company
$ 172
$ (71)
Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 1.19
$ (0.49)
Diluted
$ 1.17
$ (0.49)
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
145.0
144.4
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
146.4
144.4
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net income
$ 50
$ 45
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
(25)
14
Hedging gains and losses
(9)
1
Defined benefit plans
4
4
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(30)
19
Total comprehensive income
20
64
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4)
(15)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
4
8
Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company
$ 20
$ 57
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$ 171
$ (90)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
(11)
(133)
Hedging gains and losses
(10)
40
Defined benefit plans
11
11
Other comprehensive loss
(10)
(82)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
161
(172)
Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
(7)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
25
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
$ 163
$ (154)
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 220
$ 559
Marketable securities
18
21
Accounts receivable
Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 in 2021 and $7 in 2020
1,404
1,201
Other
239
231
Inventories
1,546
1,149
Other current assets
176
127
Total current assets
3,603
3,288
Goodwill
483
479
Intangibles
240
236
Deferred tax assets
591
611
Other noncurrent assets
127
169
Investments in affiliates
174
152
Operating lease assets
188
190
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,171
2,251
Total assets
$ 7,577
$ 7,376
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$ 70
$ 26
Current portion of long-term debt
8
8
Accounts payable
1,513
1,331
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
206
190
Taxes on income
43
35
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
40
43
Other accrued liabilities
293
308
Total current liabilities
2,173
1,941
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $28 in 2021 and $27 in 2020
2,387
2,420
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
154
154
Pension and postretirement obligations
454
479
Other noncurrent liabilities
302
368
Total liabilities
5,470
5,362
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
195
180
Parent company stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
no shares outstanding
-
-
Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
144,228,817 and 144,515,658 shares outstanding
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,425
2,408
Retained earnings
648
530
Treasury stock, at cost (11,659,073 and 10,442,582 shares)
(184)
(156)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,035)
(1,026)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
1,856
1,758
Noncontrolling interests
56
76
Total equity
1,912
1,834
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,577
$ 7,376
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income
$ 50
$ 45
Depreciation
92
88
Amortization
6
6
Amortization of deferred financing charges
2
2
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
(4)
(6)
Stock compensation expense
6
2
Deferred income taxes
36
(20)
Pension expense, net
1
Change in working capital
(262)
178
Other, net
(1)
25
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(75)
321
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(95)
(60)
Investments in affiliates
(23)
(4)
Purchases of marketable securities
(9)
(21)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
17
(8)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
27
27
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
2
Other, net
1
14
Net cash used in investing activities
(80)
(52)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term debt
49
6
Proceeds from long-term debt
2
2
Repayment of long-term debt
(2)
(9)
Deferred financing payments
(2)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(15)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(8)
(7)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
3
1
Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary
(6)
Repurchases of common stock
(23)
Other, net
(1)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(155)
259
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period
403
702
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
(9)
5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period
$ 239
$ 966
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 171
$ (90)
Depreciation
272
257
Amortization
18
15
Amortization of deferred financing charges
5
6
Redemption premium on debt
21
Write-off of deferred financing costs
3
5
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
(11)
5
Stock compensation expense
15
5
Deferred income taxes
8
(28)
Pension expense, net
3
Impairment of goodwill
51
Change in working capital
(501)
(50)
Other, net
18
16
Net cash provided by operating activities
19
195
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(228)
(181)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(18)
(6)
Investments in affiliates
(23)
(4)
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed
(4)
Purchases of marketable securities
(25)
(36)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
30
5
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
27
27
Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap
(22)
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
(2)
(5)
Other, net
5
7
Net cash used in investing activities
(260)
(193)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term debt
43
(2)
Proceeds from long-term debt
802
512
Repayment of long-term debt
(805)
(12)
Redemption premium on debt
(21)
Deferred financing payments
(13)
(13)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(44)
(15)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(10)
(10)
Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder
7
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
6
3
Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary
(6)
Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests
(1)
Repurchases of common stock
(23)
Other, net
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(71)
466
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(312)
468
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period
567
518
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
(16)
(20)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period
$ 239
$ 966
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ (75)
$ 321
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(95)
(60)
Free cash flow
(170)
261
Discretionary pension contributions
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (170)
$ 261
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 19
$ 195
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(228)
(181)
Free cash flow
(209)
14
Discretionary pension contributions
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (209)
$ 14
DANA INCORPORATED
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Sales
Light Vehicle
$ 918
$ 913
Commercial Vehicle
396
317
Off-Highway
627
504
Power Technologies
263
260
Total Sales
$ 2,204
$ 1,994
Segment EBITDA
Light Vehicle
$ 54
$ 89
Commercial Vehicle
20
17
Off-Highway
100
64
Power Technologies
38
34
Total Segment EBITDA
212
204
Corporate expense and other items, net
(2)
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 210
$ 201
DANA INCORPORATED
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Sales
Light Vehicle
$ 2,799
$ 2,058
Commercial Vehicle
1,132
852
Off-Highway
1,931
1,435
Power Technologies
810
653
Total Sales
$ 6,672
$ 4,998
Segment EBITDA
Light Vehicle
$ 241
$ 140
Commercial Vehicle
53
32
Off-Highway
276
172
Power Technologies
111
63
Total Segment EBITDA
681
407
Corporate expense and other items, net
(4)
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 677
$ 401
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Segment EBITDA
$ 212
$ 204
Corporate expense and other items, net
(2)
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA
210
201
Depreciation
(92)
(88)
Amortization
(6)
(6)
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
(2)
(3)
Restructuring charges, net
(1)
(2)
Stock compensation expense
(6)
(2)
Strategic transaction expenses
(3)
(4)
Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations
(1)
Gain on investment in Hyliion
(6)
Other items
1
(7)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
94
89
Interest income
2
3
Interest expense
31
38
Earnings before income taxes
65
54
Income tax expense
20
16
Equity in earnings of affiliates
5
7
Net income
$ 50
$ 45
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2021
2020
Segment EBITDA
$ 681
$ 407
Corporate expense and other items, net
(4)
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA
677
401
Depreciation
(272)
(257)
Amortization
(18)
(15)
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
(7)
(8)
Restructuring charges, net
(2)
(21)
Stock compensation expense
(15)
(5)
Strategic transaction expenses
(11)
(15)
Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations
(1)
Loss on investment in Hyliion
(20)
Loss on disposal group held for sale
(7)
Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps
(9)
Impairment of goodwill
(51)
Other items
(5)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
315
24
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(24)
(5)
Interest income
6
7
Interest expense
99
99
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
198
(73)
Income tax expense
56
34
Equity in earnings of affiliates
29
17
Net income (loss)
$ 171
$ (90)
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Net income attributable to parent company
$ 48
$ 45
Items impacting income before income taxes:
Amortization
5
5
Restructuring charges, net
1
3
Strategic transaction expenses
4
Gain on investment in Hyliion
6
Other items
3
Items impacting income taxes:
Net income tax expense on items above
(4)
(3)
Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters
1
(1)
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent
$ 60
$ 53
Diluted shares - as reported
146.2
145.2
Adjusted diluted shares
146.2
145.2
Diluted adjusted EPS
$ 0.41
$ 0.37
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Net income (loss) attributable to parent company
$ 172
$ (71)
Items impacting income before income taxes:
Amortization
15
13
Restructuring charges, net
2
21
Strategic transaction expenses
8
15
Loss on investment in Hyliion
20
Loss on disposal group held for sale
7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
24
5
Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps
9
Other items
5
Impairment of goodwill
31
Items impacting income taxes:
Net income tax expense on items above
(14)
(14)
Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters
(5)
22
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent
$ 243
$ 22
Diluted shares - as reported
146.4
144.9
Adjusted diluted shares
146.4
144.9
Diluted adjusted EPS
$ 1.66
$ 0.15
