Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.135 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter and our third consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A and C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,621

5,095

$ 1,856

4,082 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90

0.81

$ 0.30

0.65 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.79%

1.62%



0.64%

1.41% Return on average equity

19.22%

17.42%



7.55%

16.60% Efficiency ratio

38.55%

41.15%



51.74%

43.98% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.84%

3.51%



3.30%

3.16%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



7,401

$



4,730 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.36%







1.63%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 18,516

14,012

$ 5,662

11,152 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.95

2.23

$ 0.90

1.78 Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.09%

1.58%



0.70%

1.38% Return on average equity

22.20%

16.80%



7.87%

15.51% Efficiency ratio

38.07%

41.71%



45.40%

43.94% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.78%

3.47%



3.27%

3.17%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



20,971

$



14,849 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.36%







1.83%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 1,318

$ 2,356

$ 1,801

Real estate owned $ -

$ 1,206

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,318

$ 3,562

$ 1,801

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.13%



0.24%



0.19%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10%



0.29%



0.16%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1) $ -

$ -

$ -

Net charge-offs (period ended) $ 159

$ 140

$ 20

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

747.65%



410.57%



739.20%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97%



0.97%



1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.01%



1.04%



1.56%



















Other Data

















Core deposits $ 839,779

$ 786,535

$ 681,402

Cash dividends declared $ 0.135

$ 0.130

$ -

Shares outstanding

6,283,403



6,324,003



6,286,003

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.69

$ 18.23

$ 16.52

Closing market price per common share $ 27.76

$ 26.20

$ 20.50

Closing price to book value ratio

148.57%



143.70%



124.10%

Equity to assets ratio

9.07%



9.31%



9.36%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.25%



10.61%



10.11%





















(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms











(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure

(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets











Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2021

2020



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,095 $ 4,603 $ 4,313 $ 4,195 $ 4,082 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.65 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.62%

1.57%

1.53%

1.49%

1.41% Return on average equity

17.42%

16.62%

16.30%

16.58%

16.60% Efficiency ratio

41.15%

41.22%

42.85%

43.47%

43.88% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.51%

3.49%

3.48%

3.37%

3.16%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 7,401 $ 7,172 $ 6,397 $ 5,733 $ 4,730 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

2.36%

2.45%

2.27%

2.04%

1.63%

























2021

2020



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 5,621 $ 8,034 $ 4,860 $ 4,508 $ 1,856 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.28 $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.30 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.79%

2.75%

1.73%

1.60%

0.64% Return on average equity

19.22%

29.00%

18.36%

17.82%

7.55% Efficiency ratio

38.55%

35.87%

39.87%

42.49%

51.74% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.84%

3.79%

3.82%

3.74%

3.30%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another record quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $5.1 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.65 to $0.81 over the same periods. During the current quarter, we repurchased 80.5 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.23 million, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share. Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to a record 17.42%. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.01% at September 30, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of September 30, 2021. From an asset quality perspective, we successfully liquidated our remaining real estate owned during the current quarter, which helped to lower our non-performing assets to total assets to 0.10% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.16% at December 31, 2020. Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.14 per quarter, our third consecutive quarterly increase."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 23.4%, from $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $11.4 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $94.0 or 8.4%, from $1.117 billion to $1.211 billion , driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $95.9 million , or 34.5%, from $277.9 million to $373.8 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 55.3% from 0.94% to 0.42%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 3.25% from 4.00% to 4.13%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.30% to 3.84%.

The Company recognized approximately $1.0 million and $0.4 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest income increased $6.5 million, or 25.5%, from $25.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $31.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $101.7 million , or 9.8%, from $1.041 billion to $1.142 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $89.2 million , or 36.1%, from $246.8 million to $336.1 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 56.7% from 1.20% to 0.52%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased slightly from 4.18% to 4.14%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.27% to 3.78%.

The Company recognized approximately $2.6 million and $0.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A recovery of loan losses of $3.3 million was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis levels of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million and $7.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 13.7%, from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a $0.1 million decline in unrealized gains on equity securities.

Noninterest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.9%, from $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $2.0 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a decline in swap fees as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 8.5%, from $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $4.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of the following:

$0.2 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, due to $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;

$0.2 million decrease in real estate owned expense as a result of lower revels of real estate owned; and

$0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense as a result of a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a nominal amount in the same period of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 4.4%, from $12.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 to $12.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:

a $0.5 million , or 6.8%, increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the first nine months of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, as well as normal increases in compensation and benefit costs, offset by $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;

$0.2 million increase in data processing expense due to continued growth in the number of loan and deposit accounts.

Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 21.9% and 16.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 23.7% and 22.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. The Company's effective tax rate increased during the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to the timing and amount of certain investments in loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $184.0 million, or 16.6%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.294 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $61.6 million , or 85.1%, from $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $134.0 million at September 30, 2021 , as the Company continues to experience significant growth in deposits which has been only partially invested in investment securities and loans.

Investments available for sale increased $34.8 million , or 45.0%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $112.1 million at September 30, 2021 , as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.

Loans receivable increased $76.1 million , or 8.1%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.012 billion at September 30, 2021 . Increases in residential, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $63.3 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 17,505

16,795

13,037

14,805

17,772 Other construction

35,234

38,121

33,720

35,361

39,858 Farmland

7,559

5,488

6,322

7,943

8,430 Home equity

31,270

30,601

32,281

32,543

35,833 Residential

286,873

257,048

240,606

224,288

218,872 Multi-family

51,293

47,063

45,703

42,666

27,758 Owner-occupied commercial

182,379

185,213

168,442

170,683

150,402 Non-owner occupied commercial

255,488

248,789

233,142

234,751

257,907 Commercial & industrial

99,914

90,048

76,421

80,380

73,234 PPP Program

32,882

63,861

96,147

81,465

107,723 Consumer

11,227

10,919

10,891

10,597

10,359























$ 1,011,624

993,946

956,712

935,482

948,148

Premises and equipment increased $4.6 million due to the Company purchasing the land for an operations center it expects to construct in Johnson City, TN and a second stand-alone financial center it expects to construct in Knoxville, TN. The Company previously purchased the land for a financial center in Johnson City, TN that it now intends to use to consolidate certain existing locations.



The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022. The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.





Total deposits increased $123.1 million , or 13.4%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.045 billion at September 30 , 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $106.2 million , or 51.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $314.4 million , as well as a $94.1 million , or 97.8%, increase in NOW and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a $75.8 million , or 43.7%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates. Wholesale time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year, also declined between December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 .

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 314,426

290,305

250,069

208,250

221,300 NOW and money market

190,351

173,924

105,641

96,243

86,931 Savings

335,002

322,306

325,692

316,083

306,119 Retail time deposits

97,493

117,641

138,989

173,305

196,188 Wholesale time deposits

107,712

86,196

134,994

128,015

88,831























$ 1,044,984

990,372

955,385

921,896

899,369

FHLB borrowings of $100.0 million at September 30, 2021 consist of the following:



Amounts

Current

(000's) Term Rate







$ 50,000 3 Month 0.22%

50,000 6 Month 0.22% $ 100,000

0.22%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.

Total equity increased $13.6 million , or 13.1%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $117.4 million at September 30 , 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $18.5 million , offset by dividends paid of $2.5 million , share repurchases of $2.2 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $0.6 million .

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:





















Shares



Total



Cost



Remaining Repurchased



Cost



Per Share



Authorization (dollars in thousands, except share data)















$ 5,000 12,500

$ 343

$ 27.40



4,657 27,500



770



28.00



3,887 15,000



413



27.50



3,475 19,541



537



27.50



2,938 5,996



165



27.50



2,773



















80,537

$ 2,227

$ 27.66







Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $18.69 at September 30, 2021, an annualized increase of greater than 17%. The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at September 30, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.13% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.10% at September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the agricultural property it foreclosed upon during the first quarter of 2021 at a nominal loss. Net charge-offs of $159 thousand were recognized during the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 0.97% (1.01% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 due to a $3.3 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the first nine months of 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 7 to 1 at September 30, 2021.

There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of September 30, 2021. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vi) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (viii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021 2020



2021 2020 Interest income















Loans $ 11,471 10,548

$ 32,835 30,921

Investment securities - taxable

625 455



1,693 1,118

Investment securities - tax exempt

95 89



262 159

Dividends and other

97 114



197 350





12,288 11,206



34,987 32,548 Interest expense















Savings

209 430



669 2,008

Interest bearing transaction accounts

97 88



244 453

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

84 533



516 1,817

Other time deposits

112 603



510 2,047

Total deposits

502 1,654



1,939 6,325

Senior debt

106 96



338 395

Subordinated debt

164 112



491 117

FHLB & FRB advances

119 110



338 304





891 1,972



3,106 7,141

















Net interest income

11,397 9,234



31,881 25,407

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

200 2,505



(3,300) 7,500

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

11,197 6,729



35,181 17,907

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fee income

342 306



982 870

Bank owned life insurance

45 33



121 100

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

1 (5)



4 (5)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(10) 59



65 59

Gain on sale of loans

102 49



307 146

Impairment of premises and equipment

- -



- (44)

Wealth management

157 119



462 352

Swap fees

- -



- 256

Other noninterest income

9 7



43 55





646 568



1,984 1,789 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

2,598 2,811



7,287 6,822

Occupancy

366 320



1,054 994

Furniture and equipment

120 104



394 318

Data processing

478 365



1,251 1,032

FDIC insurance

121 152



351 304

Office

178 145



523 432

Advertising

54 58



187 179

Professional fees

256 192



780 641

Real estate owned

120 281



131 294

Other noninterest expense

351 644



936 1,331





4,642 5,072



12,894 12,347

















Income before income taxes

7,201 2,225



24,271 7,349

















Income taxes

1,580 369



5,755 1,687

















Net income $ 5,621 1,856

$ 18,516 5,662

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,574 1,856

$ 18,402 5,662

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.90 0.30

$ 2.96 0.91

Diluted $ 0.90 0.30

$ 2.95 0.90

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,188,206 6,255,670



6,221,159 6,254,844

Diluted

6,201,777 6,266,429



6,229,165 6,269,814

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 12,393

$ 9,546

$ 14,287 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

121,565



98,296



58,081

Cash and cash equivalents

133,958



107,842



72,368



















Investments available for sale

112,067



100,219



77,290 Equity securities

4,602



4,238



3,630 Loans held for sale

512



118



418



















Loans receivable

1,011,624



993,946



935,482 Allowance for loans losses

(9,854)



(9,673)



(13,313)

Net loans receivable

1,001,770



984,273



922,169



















Premises and equipment, net

16,059



14,949



11,438 Accrued interest receivable

2,810



3,000



4,247 Real estate owned

-



1,206



- Bank owned life insurance

9,555



9,511



7,435 Restricted stock

5,951



5,951



2,951 Deferred tax assets, net

2,059



3,024



3,611 Other assets

4,635



3,818



4,413



















Total assets $ 1,293,978

$ 1,238,149

$ 1,109,970



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 314,426

$ 290,305

$ 208,250 Interest-bearing

622,846



613,871



585,631 Wholesale

107,712



86,196



128,015

Total deposits

1,044,984



990,372



921,896



















FHLB / FRB borrowings

100,000



100,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

12,495



12,995



13,994 Subordinated debt, net

9,814



9,804



9,778 Accrued interest payable

258



427



495 Post-employment liabilities

3,223



3,145



2,992 Other liabilities

5,798



6,107



6,974



















Total liabilities

1,176,572



1,122,850



1,006,129



















Total shareholders' equity

117,406



115,299



103,841



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,293,978

$ 1,238,149

$ 1,109,970

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,621 1,856

$ 18,516 5,662 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(1) 5



(4) 5 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

10 (59)



(65) (59) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(1,026) (29)



(2,695) (715) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

100 254



51 254 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

200 2,505



(3,300) 7,500 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

5 338



(85) 448 Tax effect of adjustments

186 (788)



1,594 (1,943) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,095 4,082

$ 14,012 11,152















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.90 0.30

$ 2.95 0.90 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.00) 0.00



(0.00) 0.00 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 (0.01)



(0.01) (0.01) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.17) (0.00)



(0.43) (0.11) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.02 0.04



0.01 0.04 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.03 0.40



(0.53) 1.20 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 0.05



(0.01) 0.07 Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 (0.13)



0.26 (0.31) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 0.65

$ 2.23 1.78















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.79% 0.64%



2.09% 0.70% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00%



0.00% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00% -0.02%



-0.01% -0.01% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.33% -0.01%



-0.30% -0.09% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.03% 0.09%



0.01% 0.03% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.06% 0.87%



-0.37% 0.93% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00% 0.12%



-0.01% 0.06% Tax effect of adjustments

0.06% -0.27%



0.18% -0.24% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.62% 1.41%



1.58% 1.38%















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

19.22% 7.55%



22.20% 7.87% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.02%



0.00% 0.01% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03% -0.24%



-0.08% -0.08% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-3.51% -0.12%



-3.23% -0.99% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.34% 1.03%



0.06% 0.35% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.68% 10.18%



-3.96% 10.43% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02% 1.37%



-0.10% 0.62% Tax effect of adjustments

0.64% -3.20%



1.91% -2.70% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

17.42% 16.60%



16.80% 15.51%















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

38.55% 51.74%



38.07% 45.40% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% -0.02%



0.01% 0.01% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.04% 0.32%



0.08% 0.10% Accretion of PPP fees, net

3.58% -1.72%



3.44% 1.10% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.84% -2.59%



-0.15% -0.93% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.05% -3.44%



0.26% -1.65% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.15% 43.98%



41.71% 43.94% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.













































































































Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.84% 3.30%



3.78% 3.27% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.34% -0.14%



-0.31% -0.10% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.51% 3.16%



3.47% 3.17%















Allowance to Non-PPP loans













Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.97% 1.40%



0.97% 1.40% Impact of PPP loans

0.03% 0.18%



0.03% 0.18% Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.01% 1.58%



1.01% 1.58%















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,621 1,856

$ 18,516 5,662 Income taxes

1,580 369



5,755 1,687 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

200 2,505



(3,300) 7,500 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,401 4,730

$ 20,971 14,849















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.79% 0.64%

$ 2.09% 0.70% Income taxes

0.50% 0.13%



0.65% 0.21% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.06% 0.87%



-0.37% 0.93% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.36% 1.63%

$ 2.36% 1.83%































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin









Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 972,008 11,471 4.68%

$ 930,523 10,548 4.51%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

17,802 303 6.75%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

92,539 625 2.68%



66,667 455 2.72%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

15,078 120 3.16%



11,934 113 3.77%

Interest earning deposits

102,685 36 0.14%



63,311 44 0.28%

Other investments, at cost

10,667 61 2.27%



44,336 70 0.63%

Total interest-earning assets

1,210,779 12,616 4.13%



1,116,771 11,230 4.00%

Noninterest earning assets

43,967







40,644





Total assets $ 1,254,746





$ 1,157,415

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 57,030 20 0.14%

$ 21,549 9 0.17%

Savings accounts

328,837 209 0.25%



296,749 430 0.58%

Money market accounts

121,751 77 0.25%



62,520 80 0.51%

Retail time deposits

109,664 133 0.48%



196,357 883 1.79%

Wholesale time deposits

97,169 63 0.26%



109,651 252 0.91%

Total interest bearing deposits

714,451 502 0.28%



686,826 1,654 0.96%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

100,000 119 0.47%



130,004 110 0.34%

Senior debt

12,750 106 3.30%



14,704 96 2.60%

Subordinated debt

9,804 164 6.64%



7,333 112 6.08%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

837,005 891 0.42%



838,867 1,972 0.94%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

290,634







211,516





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,131







8,642





Total liabilities

1,137,770







1,059,025



























Total shareholders' equity

116,976







98,390





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,254,746





$ 1,157,415



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



11,725







9,258

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 373,774





$ 277,904



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

145%







133%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.71%







3.07%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.84%







3.30%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit













(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



























Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 954,379 32,835 4.60%

$ 882,320 30,921 4.68%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

7,010 354 6.75%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

82,490 1,693 2.71%



57,356 1,118 2.60%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,516 332 3.28%



7,205 201 3.73%

Interest earning deposits

76,221 61 0.11%



63,664 99 0.21%

Other investments, at cost

8,787 136 2.07%



30,148 251 1.11%

Total interest-earning assets

1,142,403 35,411 4.14%



1,040,693 32,590 4.18%

Noninterest earning assets

41,120







38,545





Total assets $ 1,183,523





$ 1,079,238

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 40,799 39 0.13%

$ 21,160 50 0.32%

Savings accounts

326,269 669 0.27%



289,461 2,008 0.93%

Money market accounts

96,607 204 0.28%



61,408 403 0.88%

Retail time deposits

130,979 773 0.79%



181,194 2,662 1.96%

Wholesale time deposits

107,795 254 0.32%



126,637 1,202 1.27%

Total interest bearing deposits

702,449 1,939 0.37%



679,860 6,325 1.24%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

80,952 338 0.56%



95,889 304 0.42%

Senior debt

13,150 338 3.44%



15,176 395 3.48%

Subordinated debt

9,791 491 6.70%



2,933 117 5.33%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

806,342 3,106 0.52%



793,858 7,141 1.20%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

257,028







180,772





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,958







8,713





Total liabilities

1,072,328







983,343



























Total shareholders' equity

111,195







95,895





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,183,523





$ 1,079,238



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



32,305







25,449

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 336,061





$ 246,835

















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

142%







131%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.63%







2.98%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.78%







3.27%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit











(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2021 March 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 8,034 4,860 4,508 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(2) (1) (55) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(74) (1) (1,016) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(795) (874) 695 Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(49) - 98 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500) - 4,230 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(225) 135 (48) Tax effect of adjustments

1,214 193 13 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,603 4,313 4,195









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.28 0.77 0.72 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.00) (0.00) (0.01) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01) (0.00) (0.16) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.13) (0.14) 0.11 Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(0.01) - 0.02 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(0.56) - 0.68 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.04) 0.02 (0.01) Tax effect of adjustments

0.19 0.03 0.00 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.73 0.69 0.67









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

2.75% 1.73% 1.60% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00% -0.02% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.03% 0.00% -0.36% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.27% -0.31% 0.25% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.02% 0.00% 0.03% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20% 0.00% 1.50% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.08% 0.05% -0.02% Tax effect of adjustments

0.42% 0.07% 0.00% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.57% 1.53% 1.49%









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

29.00% 18.36% 17.82% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.01% 0.00% -0.22% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.27% 0.00% -4.02% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-2.87% -3.30% 2.75% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.18% 0.00% 0.39% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-12.63% 0.00% 16.72% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.81% 0.51% -0.19% Tax effect of adjustments

4.38% 0.73% 0.05% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

16.62% 16.30% 16.58%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

35.87% 39.87% 42.49% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01% N/M N/M Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.24% N/M N/M Accretion of PPP fees, net

2.39% N/M N/M Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.44% N/M N/M Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

2.01% N/M N/M Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.22% 42.85% 43.47% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.79% 3.82% 3.74% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.30% -0.34% -0.37% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.49% 3.48% 3.37%









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 8,034 4,860 4,508 Income taxes

2,638 1,537 1,225 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500) - - Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,172 6,397 5,733









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 2.75% 1.73% 1.60% Income taxes

0.90% 0.55% 0.44% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20% 0.00% 0.00% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.45% 2.27% 2.04%

