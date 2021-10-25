Tyson® Brand Introduces Air Fried Chicken Bites - 75% Less Fat, 35% Fewer Calories¹, Same Great Taste - Plus No Antibiotics, Ever!

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson® brand is bringing more tasty options to the game-day table with its new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken Bites—the protein-packed snack you won't feel guilty serving your guests. Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites have 75% less fat and 35% less calories than fast food breaded chicken options1, but with the same great taste and crunch of traditionally fried chicken.

Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites are available in two mouthwatering varieties – Spicy and Parmesan — to deliver a burst of flavor in every crunchy bite.

Americans today want better-for-you versions of comfort foods, and Tyson Brand is meeting this trend by launching chicken bites in Spicy and Parmesan flavors that have been prepared in an air fryer, giving them a burst of flavor in every crunchy bite. The white-meat bites are made with chicken raised with no antibiotics.

"We take pride in keeping a finger on the pulse of the latest trends and creating products that are sure to be a fan favorite. Fried chicken lovers – and let's face it, that's all of us – were delighted by the launch of our Air Fried products in 2019 so we're excited to give them more of what they want by extending our Air Fried line of products," said Lauren Talbert, Senior Brand Manager. "Whether someone is tailgating, hosting a few friends, or snacking alone, Air Fried Chicken Bites are the perfect easy, crispy, juicy and better-for-you protein snack."

Tyson® Air Fried Chicken Bites are available in 20 oz packages providing seven servings per bag and the following protein count per flavor: 13g for Spicy and 14g for Parmesan. Head to the frozen aisle of select retailers nationwide for the Air Fried Chicken Bites.

1 75% Less Fat and 35% Fewer Calories than USDA data for fast foods chicken breaded fried and boneless.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

