2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest Successfully Concluded: Lighting up a Seamless AI Life

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, the 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest successfully concluded at the HUAWEI DEVELOPER CONFERENCE 2021 (Together). In the China competition region, 20 apps stood out and swooped seven major awards. Along with other four competition regions, a total of US$1 million in prizes was shared between the winners.

The contest attracted more than 4,000 teams from over 200 countries and regions. "By fully opening the HMS Core ecosystem and helping global developers innovate, Huawei aspires to build a new global smart ecosystem covering all devices and all scenarios. Through various developer competitions, we hope to transform innovative ideas into reality as we strive towards building a fully-connected, intelligent world," said Zhang Ping'an, the president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service and the CEO of Huawei Cloud BU.

Award Winner List: Passionately Exploring a Seamless AI Life

Among the seven awards that were given out in the China competition region in this year's contest, the Best App award went to Baby Panda World, Iflynote, Cartoon, Jnotes, and Tide. The title of Best Social Impact App went to Meditation Planet, Colorfulclouds, and Dnurse, while PVZ2, Jade Dynasty, and Eclipse won the Best Game award. Enjoying FM picked up the All-Scenario Coverage Award, and the Best HMS Core Innovation Award went to Itinerary Assistant and AR Words. Last but not least, AR Dinosaur World nabbed the Tech Women's Award, while Mira Music Junior, Text Grabber, Dongdong, Memopad, and Legends of the Condor Heroes scooped up the Honorable Mention.

5-Star Apps in the Five Competition Regions: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovation

Tide, the Best App winner in the China competition region, is integrated with HUAWEI HiCar to implement the Internet of Vehicles (IoV). It also utilizes HMS Core Health Kit to help users sleep better and live a healthier life.

This year's contest saw the introduction of three new awards, which are the All-Scenario Coverage Award, Tech Women's Award, and Best HMS Core Innovation Award. Enjoying FM, winner of the All-Scenario Coverage Award, works with the HUAWEI HiCar ecosystem to provide users with premium in-car entertainment that supports seamless cross-device audio transfer. Shen Qiu, the developer of AR Dinosaur World, who won the Tech Women's Award, used her female traits to fuse fun with knowledge, helping spark children's imagination and encouraging them to explore the world. Itinerary Assistant and AR Words, winners of the Best HMS Core Innovation Award, integrate the Awareness Kit, Ads Kit, ML Kit, and AR Engine to deliver smarter, more convenient and innovative experiences for users.

Competition regions outside China have also witnessed a number of outstanding apps that aim to tackle human and social issues. One such app is Plano – Parental Control from the Asia Pacific competition region, which helps protect children's eye health. Other notable entries include Go Zero Waste from the Europe competition region, which is dedicated to resource conservation and environmental protection, Blind Assistant from the Middle East & Africa competition region, which helps visually impaired users recognize images and texts, and Mujer Ingeniera from the Latin America competition region, which aims to inspire females to pursue a career in engineering.

By the end of September 2021, the number of developers in Huawei's ecosystem has reached 5.1 million, and the number of apps integrated with HMS Core has exceeded 173,000. With the official launch of HMS Core 6, advanced technologies spanning many fields are being further opened, and existing features and services are being upgraded to provide a consistent user experience for cross-platform and cross-device apps. We will continue hosting and supporting various developer competitions and the Shining Star Program to encourage the participation of global developers in the HMS ecosystem and help them achieve innovation towards building a smarter and more convenient all-scenario digital life experience.

