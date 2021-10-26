HUB Security Announces Ultimate Protection for Redfish and Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Security ("HUB" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced cybersecurity hardware solutions and professional services, announced today a new comprehensive security solution for hardware control interfaces such as Redfish and Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) platforms. This hardware control interface security solution will be incorporated without any changes to the controls and service while providing enhanced security and governance functionality.

The HUB Security solution protects Redfish and IPMI by authenticating and verifying incoming IPMI traffic, enforcing access control (who can do what), and providing governance processes such as approvals of sensitive actions. It blocks attack vectors involving the loss or theft of credentials, vulnerabilities, and unauthorized access. Since the HUB solution is updateable, it will ensure future-proof protections.

"We tell our clients to be suspicious of everything," said Andrey Iaremenko, HUB Security's CTO. "Our new system sets up multiple authentication processes and enforces access to Redfish and IPMI. The solution is also future proof, meaning clients can rest easy for years to come that their systems are safe."

IPMI is a hardware-based out-of-band platform management tool for full remote access and is set up for servers and other IT equipment. IPMI provides unlimited privileged access to servers and equipment. There are known vulnerabilities and security limitations on how it can be secured. Similarly, Redfish is a standard designed to deliver simple and secure management for converged, hybrid IT and the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC). Both Redfish and IPMI are often found in large enterprises, financial institutions, as well as defense equipment, servers, and data centers.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

