Imaging Endpoints Establishes Operations in Shanghai

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints announced today that it has established a new office in Shanghai, China. Imaging Endpoints has strategically opened offices around the world to provide its real-time services as efficiently as possible while working more closely with clinical trial sites in more than forty countries. Shanghai, China is home to rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotech innovations in Asia.

Imaging Endpoints has expanded its globality to include eight offices across six countries and three continents.

"Establishing operations in Shanghai is a logical next step in our global expansion. While we already provide first in class services, including real-time reads, to many clients in Asia, having a presence in Shanghai will allow us to work more closely with our rapidly-growing APAC clients," said Doug Dean Burkett, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President.

Imaging Endpoints has expanded its globality to include eight offices across six countries and three continents. Imaging Endpoints is the fastest growing, and largest oncology-focused imaging CRO (iCRO). Its impressive growth is a product of its commitment to service excellence and its position as the industry leader in radiology science, technology and regulatory compliance.

Imaging Endpoints works with nearly all imaging sites globally that participate in clinical trials, and the expansion of operations into Shanghai will enable key team members, such as project managers and radiology experts, to work real-time with their counterparts in China and throughout the Pacific Rim.

For more information on Imaging Endpoints, visit imagingendpoints.com.

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally and is widely recognized for conducting the industry's most complex oncology trials.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials and regulatory approvals in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as radiomics and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Waltham, MA; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland and Hyderabad, India as well as new offices in Shanghai, China and London, UK. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPharm), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

Media Contacts:

Samuel Lofland, 480.661.5025,

slofland@imagingendpoints.com

Nikhila Yennaboina, 480.531.6360,

nyennaboina@imagingendpoints.com

View original content:

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints