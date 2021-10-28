Avocado Green Launches early black Friday sale WITH unprecedented savings on ORGANIC sleep products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avoid supply chain delays and kick off holiday shopping with enormous savings during Avocado's first-ever Early Black Friday Sale. The makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products has launched exclusive savings on certified organic mattresses, bed frames, and pet beds.

For a limited time, customers can save $350 on Avocado's new Luxury Plush Mattress using code EARLYBF, at AvocadoMattress.com. And Avocado's award-winning Green and Latex Mattresses, as well as their vegan counterparts, are $150 off with the code ORGANIC.

Verified service members, including veterans, military personnel, nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive a 5% discount off any Avocado product (this offer cannot be combined with other discounts).

Avocado is also offering savings on bed frames, which they handcraft in their certified sustainable wood shop in Los Angeles. Shoppers can save $50 (no code needed) on Avocado's wildly popular City Bed. Known for its easy set-up and 100% real alder wood construction, the frame is perfect for small spaces.

The savings don't stop there. Four-legged family members deserve special gifts, too, and Avocado's certified organic, orthopedic supporting Dog Bed and Dog Pillow Bolster, as well as their handcrafted, real wood Dog Bed Frame, are all 30% off (no code needed).

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all Early Black Friday sales will benefit Trees Water People — the nationwide nonprofit on a mission to improve, protect, and manage natural resources with climate-vulnerable populations. TWP designs conservation projects throughout Latin America and U.S. tribal lands to enhance the environment while creating economic opportunities for locals.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

