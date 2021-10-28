ByHeart Has Become the First and Only Infant Formula in the US to Receive Clean Label Project Certification

With this announcement, ByHeart has received CLP's "Purity Award", signifying the highest tier of purity in manufacturing and quality, based on analytical chemistry testing for contaminants and industrial and environmental toxins such as pesticides and heavy metals

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByHeart, the next-generation baby nutrition company dedicated to setting a new standard for infant nutrition, announced that its highly anticipated infant formula is the first in the US to earn "Clean Label Project Purity Award" certification from the Clean Label Project, the leading non-profit organization that uses data and science to bring transparency to consumer product labeling.

"The World Health Organization considers the first 1000 days of life as critically important to long term health and wellness," says Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director, Clean Label Project. "Infant formula is the exclusive form of nourishment for so many babies during this significant period of brain and immune system development. With the addition of ByHeart infant formula to Clean Label Project's growing list of certified products, Clean Label Project's certification footprint now covers birth through adulthood in the US, establishing a foundation for long-term health. ByHeart's commitment to Clean Label Project Purity Award certification is a testament to their commitment to nutrition and supply chain purity and quality."

The Clean Label Project screened ByHeart's formula for over 500 contaminants, including industrial and environmental toxins. ByHeart received Clean Label's "Purity" designation, the highest quality award extended by the organization and an important signifier for parents that the formula has been tested for harmful contaminants such as pesticides and heavy metals and has been certified to meet their rigorous standards.

"ByHeart's commitment to developing a formula that includes not only highly functional ingredients, but also the cleanest predates the recent congressional headlines on contaminants," says Hilary Sibert, SVP of Quality at ByHeart. "Four years ago, we began building quality assurance and supplier approval programs that ensure each step of our supply chain meets or exceeds the highest industry standards. Our ownership over direct sourcing and manufacturing allows us this rigor. We're grateful to our suppliers for going above and beyond to help us set a new bar for safety and quality."

ByHeart is expected to be the first new entrant to the US market in over 25 years to build its infant formula recipe entirely from scratch, incorporating latest innovations in breast milk research and nutrition science to introduce a "no-compromise" formula that's both highly functional and sourced with next to nature ingredients, affording it several first-to-market distinctions that uniquely support baby's health and growth. In addition to being the first infant formula in the US to include whole milk, ByHeart's approach has yielded the first easy-to-digest infant formula with no corn syrup, maltodextrin or soy, among other distinctions. Founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt acquired their own manufacturing facility in order to establish a dedicated supply chain from farm to formula and hand pick ingredients directly from suppliers they know and trust. This new dedication to standard of quality in sourcing and manufacturing is what enabled ByHeart to become the first infant formula in the US to receive Clean Label certification at all, and moreover at the highest level – "The Purity Award".

"How to feed our babies is the very first and incredibly intimate decision we make as parents, and this choice – determined by many different personal circumstances – sets the foundation for our babies' future health. With all of the news surrounding contaminants and pesticides in baby food, choosing what to feed your baby can be scary and overwhelming," says Funt. "As the first US infant formula to earn this certification, we want parents to have full visibility into their babies' nutrition and feel empowered in the feeding decisions they make."

ByHeart's infant formula is expected to be available exclusively on byheart.com in the coming months, and the brand has opened their waitlist to consumers as of today at waitlist.byheart.com.

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016, based in New York City with manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, ByHeart is a fully integrated baby nutrition company dedicated to empowering parents with choices for a better feeding future. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com/.

About Clean Label

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit (501c3) with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. We are committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through the use of data, science, and transparency. Clean Label Project awards brands with products that place an emphasis on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA the evidence-based Purity Award. At Clean Label Project, we encourage brands to join us in becoming part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products. More information can be found at CleanLabelProject.org.

