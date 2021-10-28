dosist Wins First Place at ECRM Buyer's Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading modern wellness brand dosist health™ announced today that ECRM , the global sales platform connecting top retailers with sellers from around the world, has awarded the brand First Place in the ECRM Buyer's Choice Awards "Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care" program.

dosist health was chosen from a range of leading CBD+ brands by top buyers at global retailers, such as Vitamin Shoppe, Groupon, CVS and UNFI. During this year's virtual event, many retailers pointed to the company's leading standards for precision, quality and targeted wellness performance as well as innovative packaging and marketing design, as their primary reasons for voting dosist health to first place.

"We are committed to bringing a new level of precision, performance and trust to the world of CBD," said dosist President and Chief Marketing Officer Anne-Marie Dacyshyn. "It's time for real brands with quality products to disrupt CBD and drive a fresh new platform of quality and efficacy. We are that brand, and have invested millions of dollars and six years of time perfecting our products, SOPs and platform. It's an honor to be recognized for that work by ECRM buyers, and a testament to their trust in our ability to deliver a slate of products anchored in quality, safety and trust. We know of no other company more committed or passionate about delivering natural solutions for quality-of-life conditions related to sleep, anxiety and pain. We are honored and excited for this recognition and next stage in awareness and growth."

Best known for taking the guesswork out of CBD, dosist health makes it easy for consumers to address the three most critical need-states affecting them today: Sleep , Pain and Anxiety . The company's CBD+ formulas are made with pure hemp cannabinoid isolates, including CBD, CBG, CBC and CBN, plus active plant ingredients that are measured in specific ratio combinations and formulated into high concentration blends. dosist health also uses a proprietary self-micro-emulsification technology called nanoblend™ in its sublingual and topical performance formulas, which activates on consumption or application, to create a faster onset and consistent experience.

Today, the company is in the midst of an exciting growth phase as it scales the dosist health business in the US and abroad. Supporting that are the new buyer relationships and purchase orders garnered from the ECRM platform, paired with the brand's First Place title from The Buyer's Choice Awards. All of which point to dosist health's ability to deliver efficacious, quality products at scale for leading wellness retailers around the world.

Any claims in this release have not been reviewed by the FDA. Products are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease or illness.

About dosist health

dosist™, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. The company launched its dosist health category in late November 2020, expanding its reach across the wellness sector with a new range of CBD+ formulas and products available through its direct-to-consumer platform and at key retailers nationwide. dosist health focuses on quality-of-life wellness solutions leveraging advanced CBD+ formulations to reclaim Sleep, Calm, and Relief through sublingual, topical and ingestible product ranges. For more information about dosist health visit the website at dosisthealth.com.

About ECRM

ECRM is a global sales platform that connects retailers around the world in categories such as; grocery, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical and foodservice, with the best products and brands in the world to build commercial success. ECRM brings a strategic platform to the buying and selling process, by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize digital and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, insights, innovation and commercial growth.

The ECRM Buyer's Choice Awards

At each Sales Forum the ECRM conducts a forum-wide poll of all participating buyers to vote and select their favorite brands/products of the conference. The coveted spot is the 1st place position, which was granted to dosist health in October, 2021 for overall Hemp and CBD. It is a huge endorsement and affirmation from the most experienced buyers in grocery/pharma/health/beauty retail as to a company's innovation and opportunity, and typically brands that earn this recognition go on to become leaders in their space.

