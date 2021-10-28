Pioneer Power Receives Purchase Orders Totaling More than $1 Million for Distributed Generation Solutions

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the manufacture, sale and service of electrical infrastructure systems, today announced that in the past 14 days it has received multiple orders totaling more than $1.0 million, in aggregate, for its E-Bloc distributed generation solutions from customers across a number of vertical markets. The Company expects to begin delivering the orders in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These wins over the last two weeks across multiple verticals illustrate the quick traction we are gaining following the recent introduction of our E-Bloc solutions. Each of these orders are unique in their application yet serve the same purpose of advancing alternative energy solutions by deploying our single, integrated E-Bloc package to manage and operate distributed energy sources. Our solutions have wide and varied applications. To date we have commitments to install E-Bloc solutions at a large grocery distribution center, a senior living center and a large-scale water treatment operation in one of the country's largest cities."

Mazurek continued, "We believe our pipeline for E-Bloc is building with new installations being planned and developed for EV charging and alternative energy. As adoption of environmental sustainability continues to rise, we believe businesses and government entities will increase investment in alternative energy infrastructure and in turn, we expect demand for our E-Bloc to grow. We are progressing on a number of additional projects with new and existing customers that if successful, will drive outsized growth in this new section of our business in 2022. Looking further out, these massive multi-billion dollar markets will create further demand for the installation productivity that E-Bloc provides."

The Company's portfolio of distributed generation products, 'E-Bloc,' provides the flexibility to combine a wide variety of distributed energy resources in a compact, integrated package. E-bloc provides all the connectivity to install EV charging and green energy solutions while speeding installation and minimizing disruption to operations. Solutions are available for both Low and Medium voltage applications.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical infrastructure and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products include switchgear and engine-generator controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com .

