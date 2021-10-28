TUT Fitness Group Grows International Sales Team for its Patented Resistance Band Technology & Home Gym Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announced today that it has appointed fitness industry sales veteran, Stefan Sillner, to the position of VP of International Sales and Distribution and has promoted Mark Addison to Director of Strategic Sales and Partnerships.

TUT Fitness Group CEO, Rob Smith, commented, "I am very excited about these additions to our team as we expand our sales and distribution reach into strategic verticals within consumer fit-tech, health, and wellness. Mark is someone I've known personally for more than 20 years, and he is a maverick when it comes to positioning and evangelizing new consumer technologies and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands globally. Stefan brings two decades of international sales and distribution experience in the fitness equipment and now connected fitness space -- having helped launch several leading brands such as CLMBR and having created distribution partnerships into 65 countries worldwide."

"TUT Fitness Group has developed a unique product in a sector that is crowded with look-alikes, and I am excited about the sales potential," said Mark Addison. "The sleek design reduces our manufacturing costs, and our patented TUT Plates™ replace 200 pounds of iron weights with just 32 ounces of resistance bands, which is a game-changer for apartment dwellers and those who can't dedicate an entire room to a home gym. It also radically lowers our shipping costs. As we expand sales, I will be focusing especially on affiliate sales channels and licensing opportunities."

In his new role heading up the international sales team, Stefan will report directly to TUT Fitness Group CEO Rob Smith with responsibility for Australasia, Europe and North America.

Stefan Sillner commented, "I really like what TUT is doing to bring more value and performance to the home gym market. The TUT Trainer micro gym is a game changer in terms of its portability, compact size and the power it generates to make functional strength and cardio training both fun and demanding."

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $10.7 billion market for home gym equipment. TUT Fitness Group is further revolutionizing the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers.

Parties interested in retail, wholesale, distribution or licensing should contact Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, at: m.addison@tutfitnessgroup.com.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance micro gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

