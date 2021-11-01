CLEAR Expands To Terminal B At Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE:YOU) announced its trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at Boston Logan International Airport's (BOS) Terminal B. With this expansion, CLEAR's expedited security lanes are now available at Terminals A and B.

CLEAR is located in 38 airports and with this expansion at BOS, there are now 105 expedited lanes across the country. Members are able to use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity simply by using their eyes, replacing the need to take out your wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

Today's announcement will mean the creation of 20 new jobs and an overall economic impact of upwards of $3.3 million for the Boston Logan International Airport and Boston from the addition of two CLEAR lanes.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Massport and bring the frictionless CLEAR experience to even more travelers," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "With this new expansion, CLEAR will not only bring new lanes to Logan Airport but also give back to the local community and economy with 20 new jobs and millions in economic impact."

"We continuously seek out opportunities to provide innovative solutions that will make the travel experience as simple as possible," said Maria Walter, managing director of innovations and solutions at United Airlines. "Our partnership with CLEAR demonstrates our continued investment in building a leading customer experience."

CLEAR Plus is an opt-in membership that costs just $15 a month billed annually with discounts available for United Airlines MileagePlus members as well as other loyalty programs. Additionally, family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $50 per adult per year.

About CLEAR:

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

