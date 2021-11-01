Essity acquires sports tape brands from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s professional sports tape brands Coach, Elastikon and Zonas, which are established premium products in the US market. Essity is a global market leader in taping and strapping and following the acquisition the company will also become leading among US sports medicine distributors. The purchase price is not material relative to Essity's market capitalization and is not disclosed.

Coach, Elastikon and Zonas are three highly respected brands in the US market. The products are mainly sold through sports medicine distributors to schools, sports clubs and professional sports teams. The brands have a strong brand recognition and are considered premium products in the world of sport. Elastikon is produced by Essity and Coach and Zonas will in the future be added to the inhouse production.

"Growing through acquisitions in Medical Solutions is a key strategic priority. The US market for taping and strapping is the largest in the world, and Essity is now taking a larger share of this market. The acquisition of Johnson & Johnson' Consumer Inc's sports tape brands will make Essity the leader in taping and strapping among US sports medicine distributors. The acquisition also opens up opportunities for our existing product range," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health and Medical Solutions, Essity.

Coach, Elastikon and Zonas will become part of Essity's Medical Solutions business, which supplies innovative and high-quality medical products and solutions in compression, wound care and orthopedics. With global brands such as Leukoplast, JOBST, Cutimed, Actimove and Delta-Cast, Essity has strong market positions in a number of therapeutic areas.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30

