Longbow Advantage Announces Award Winners in Warehouse Visibility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbow Advantage , the brand behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced the winners of the 2021 Rebus Awards. Winners were honored in person at NOW 2021, its inaugural Users' Conference which was held Oct.18-20 in Nashville.

The Awards recognize organizations that are using the Rebus Platform to provide point-in-time visibility into their supply chain operations and expanding the uses of the software. The Awards also celebrate innovative leaders who are implementing new and creative supply chain strategies to successfully drive their business forward and create positive change through unique applications within their organizations.

"We are inspired by the innovative ways our customers are implementing Rebus and optimizing their supply chain with our technology," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "They are truly leading our industry by example. Congratulations to all of the 2021 Rebus Award winners. We look forward to seeing more outstanding innovation in the coming year."

2021 Rebus Customer Award Winners:

Innovator of the Year : Carlos Miranda , Mars Wrigley

Overall innovation in distribution strategy, globalization, and/or cross-team alignment.

Change Maker: Patrick Wehby , Conn's HomePlus ®

An individual who has created positive change through unique use cases at his or her organization.

Top of the Rock: Ketan Modi , Pactiv Evergreen, Inc.

An individual who has created amazing levels of visibility into his or her organization's processes, people management, or partners.

Creative Champion: Joe Eberle , Kraft Heinz Company

Recognition for creatively developing or implementing unique applications that are having a positive impact on business.

The NOW 2021 conference hosted industry thought leaders and Rebus customers in order to exchange perspectives on supply chain challenges; discuss best-practice solutions; and get a sneak-peak into company solutions planned for the future.

The Rebus Platform is a pioneering SaaS-based, data services platform designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the supply chain industry and logistics professionals. Built to connect to any supply chain execution software, Rebus can aggregate and harmonize all logistical data. This results in real-time visibility into critical data needed for better business decisions.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage provides high-quality supply chain software implementations and develops the only data services platform designed and developed by IT and supply chain experts, Rebus®. With Rebus as a robust supply chain visibility platform, Longbow can provide its customers with an unforgettable experience that changes the landscape of how they run their supply chain operations. Longbow equips customers with a deep layer of insight into even the most complex distribution network's real-time workings and consolidates legacy processes. For more information, go to www.longbowadvantage.com .

