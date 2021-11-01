(MRTX) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Mirati Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) for violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, Mirati, in an SEC filing, disclosed that certain executives would no longer be serving in their positions. In the filing, the Company stated, "On October 28, 2021, it was determined that Daniel R. Faga would cease serving as the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and principal financial officer of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and that Joseph Leveque would cease serving as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective as of November 1, 2021."

Following this news, Mirati stock fell 13.57% on November 1, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Mirati shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

