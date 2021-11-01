The Optoma UHZ50 brings brilliance and performance to sports, movies, gaming and more

Optoma Unveils UHZ50, an Ultra High Performance, Affordable 4K Laser Home Theater Projector The Optoma UHZ50 brings brilliance and performance to sports, movies, gaming and more

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD brand worldwide in projection technology*, and #1 DLP® brand in the Americas,** today unveiled its UHZ50, a dynamic true 4K laser home theater projector designed to elevate home theater experiences in any room. Featuring high brightness, brilliant color, rich blacks, and endless connectivity options, Optoma's UHZ50 is priced to enable even more people to experience stunning 4K picture quality.

Adding to its line of revolutionary and award-winning 4K resolution projectors, including the ultra short throw CinemaX P2, the Optoma UHZ50 features 3,000 lumens and a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio to produce razor-sharp images with exceptional clarity and vibrancy for movies, TV shows, games, and sports. With the included Enhanced Gaming mode, gamers can enjoy fast-moving action with a 16.7ms response time in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240Hz.

Utilizing Texas Instruments' DLP® technology and Optoma's DuraCore laser technology, the UHZ50 delivers sharp, high-quality images and to extend the projector's lifetime, offers 24/7 operation capabilities and up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free use.

The Optoma UHZ50 laser projector also features HDR10 and HDR brightness adjustments with 100% Rec. 709 and DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut compatibility, guaranteeing life-like, vibrant colors for cinematic experiences at home. With the Optoma Creative Cast app, users can continue the home entertainment experience by wirelessly sharing videos and images on a bigger screen and share from up to four devices via ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Featuring warping capabilities, four corner correction, 1.3X zoom, keystone and vertical lens shift, the Optoma UHZ50 provides flexible and hassle-free installation and can fill virtually any screen or wall. The Optoma UHZ50 also features three HDMI 2.0 inputs, with one port supporting eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) audio out for crisp, clear audio integration, as well as two USB ports for media sticks and dongles for easy connectivity to additional content sources and home entertainment hardware.

"With the introduction of the Optoma UHZ50, we are bringing true 4K laser technology home to even more consumers by reducing overall costs without compromising the quality of their personal home entertainment experiences," said, Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma. "As consumers are seeking more home entertainment and content options that fit their unique needs whether they're gamers, streaming movies or viewing personal photos, we remain focused on delivering versatile and innovative solutions that take the home theater experience to new levels."

Additional features of the Optoma UHZ50 include:

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 4K UHD

Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1

Light source: Laser, for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance free performance

HDR mode brightness adjustment

Media Player: Built in and supports 4K HDR and HLG

Speakers: 2 x 10W speakers

Noise: Quiet at 26db

I/O: Two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with eARC, HDCP 2.2 support; 2 USB ports for media sticks

Remote: IR

The Optoma UHZ50 is available for purchase for an estimated street price of $2,799.

For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com/product-details/uhz50.

