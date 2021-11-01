SERVPRO Launches New Advertising Campaign to Reinforce Leadership Position

"There's a PRO for That" Brings the Cleaning and Restoration Leader's Brand Promise to Life Like Never Before

GALLATIN, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SERVPRO, the nation's leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, will bring its Like it never even happened® brand promise to life in a fun, visually-striking advertising campaign. The new "There's a PRO for That" campaign, which is scheduled to launch on November 1, showcases SERVPRO's industry-leading arsenal of cleaning and restoration capabilities through a series of extreme scenarios that put its services to the test.

SERVPRO

The new integrated campaign will feature national broadcast TV, OTT/overlays, paid and organic social media, online video (OLV) retargeting, and website content.

"The inspiration for this campaign comes directly from the amazing work SERVPRO experts do on a daily basis, taking on challenges of any size with an unmatched level of effectiveness," said Mike Stahl, SERVPRO's Chief Marketing Officer. "This campaign showcases how SERVPRO makes Like it never even happened® happen. It dramatizes how no matter what might come your way, you can be reassured because SERVPRO always has a pro for that."

The campaign was created by BUNTIN, SERVPRO's lead brand and advertising partner. The team at BUNTIN partnered with Los Angeles-based production house Smuggler, the top-rated production company in the United States, to produce two spots that combined massive in-camera special effects with high-quality post-production enhancements. Award-winning Swedish director Filip Engstrom was tapped to direct this project, bringing his modern aesthetic and expertise in large-scale productions to make the campaign even more impactful.

"While we're well-known for our work in fire and water cleanup and restoration, 'There's a PRO for That' also creates a framework for us to promote the other services we offer as well as potential future offerings," Stahl added.

In addition to the advertising campaign, SERVPRO is unveiling a brand refresh featuring changes to its logo and several significant updates to its website, including a new "look and feel." This is the first time SERVPRO has updated its logo since 2013. Featuring a new layout, the website changes offer a better user experience by connecting customers to their local SERVPRO location using auto-location detection, which makes the overall site significantly easier to navigate. The site also features new content demonstrating the processes and steps their PROs use to make it look Like it never even happened® happen.

"With this brand refresh, we've maintained the legacy attributes of our brand, but given it a modern look and feel. Along with the new brand platform, our work to make our logo more modern, functional and iconic is representative of our system-wide commitment toward maintaining our position as the industry leader," Stahl added.

View "There's a PRO for That" campaign here.

About the Production

A crew of 85 film industry professionals in Los Angeles collaborated in real time with a team of digital effects and cinematography experts in Sweden, carefully following COVID-19 safety protocols over three 12-hour filming days.

The production team selected an abandoned factory outside downtown Los Angeles, which also provided the right environment to create a test facility look and feel and to show what SERVPRO experts are capable of doing. The over-the-top nature of the campaign demanded a large versatile production location that could accommodate space for a helicopter to drop a giant water balloon on top of a model home and for an airplane engine to blast the set of a hair salon, as well as tons of gadgets, rigs, engines, extras and SERVPRO experts with their gear, vans, a big-rig truck and specialized equipment.

This new campaign replaces SERVPRO's "Whatever Happens" campaign that has been in circulation since early 2019. A separate campaign to promote Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned, an enhanced cleaning program created in response to COVID-19, aired from June through December 2020.

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it "Like it never even happened®."

