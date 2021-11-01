Subaru of America, Inc. Reports October Sales

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 36,817 vehicle sales for October 2021, a 40 percent decrease compared with record October 2020 (61,411) as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 499,619, a 0.3 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"Subaru, like the rest of the auto industry, faces a severe shortage of semi-conductor chips and other key components, that directly impacts our vehicle production. We are working tirelessly, alongside our retailers, to get customers the vehicles they want and need as quickly as possible," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "In October, our Subaru retailer network exemplified what it means to be More Than a Retailer, through strong sales efficiency, as well as through outstanding customer experience for all those who choose our products."

In October, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 10,591 vehicle sales. WRX/STI sales for October 2021 increased 35 percent over the same month in 2020. Year-to-date (YTD), Forester leads by volume with total sales of 137,074 vehicles. When compared with the same period in 2020, Outback posted a nearly seven (7) percent increase YTD, while Crosstrek and WRX/STI carlines posted YTD increases of 22 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

"Our retailers showcased record efficiency in October, proving the demand for the unmatched quality of Subaru vehicles. We're looking forward to production improving over the next several months," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're proud of what our retailers have been able to accomplish as we continue to combat challenges from the global supply chain disruptions."

Carline Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 4,820 14,697 -67.2% 137,074 148,779 -7.9% Impreza 3,512 4,329 -18.8% 26,335 36,484 -27.8% WRX/STI 2,786 2,060 35.2% 24,006 17,496 37.2% Ascent 5,221 5,865 -11.0% 48,264 55,700 -13.4% Legacy 1,315 2,490 -47.2% 20,010 22,526 -11.2% Outback 8,548 16,755 -49.0% 131,526 123,101 6.8% BRZ 24 221 -89.1% 746 1,967 -62.1% Crosstrek 10,591 14,994 -29.4% 111,658 91,918 21.5% TOTAL 36,817 61,411 -40.1% 499,619 497,971 0.3%

Last month, Subaru was ranked highest in Overall Quality, Vehicle Safety and Dependability in the 2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey (ACSI) Automobile Study. The study, which ranks automobile brand performance, found Subaru continues to be number one for vehicle safety among mass-market vehicles for a second consecutive year. This distinction is based on customers' ratings of the performance of their own automobiles. Subaru customers rated the quality, safety and dependability of the brand the highest out of any brand in the automobile industry. In the ACSI 2020-2021 Automotive Study, Subaru was rated as following:

#1 Brand for Quality in the automotive industry

#1 Brand for Dependability in the automotive industry

#1 Brand for Safety in the automotive industry

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

